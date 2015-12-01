Colts/Texans Keep Winning, AFC South Stays Crowded At The Top

INDIANAPOLIS – As the calendar turns to December, two AFC South teams would be in the playoffs if the postseason started today.

Houston has now won four straight games, staking claim to the final Wild Card spot through Week 12.

The Colts and Texans are both 6-5, with Indianapolis holding the tiebreaker due to their Week Five victory down in Houston.

Jacksonville's loss to the Chargers on Sunday puts the Jaguars in a difficult spot to reach the top of the AFC South before the end of the season.

Each team in the division still has three more games within the AFC South in the final five weeks.

AFC South through Week 12:

1. Indianapolis (6-5, 3-0 in the division)

Remaining Schedule: @Steelers, @Jaguars, Texans, @Dolphins, Titans

2. Houston (6-5, 2-1 in the division)

Remaining Schedule: @Bills, Patriots, @Colts, @Titans, Jaguars

3. Jacksonville (4-7, 1-2 in the division)

Remaining Schedule: @Titans, Colts, Falcons, @Saints, @Texans

4. Tennessee (2-9, 0-3 in the division)