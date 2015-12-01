Colts/Texans Keep Winning, AFC South Stays Crowded At The Top

Intro: The 2015 NFL season is 12 weeks old. What does the AFC South look like after Week 12?

Dec 01, 2015 at 12:15 AM
/assets/images/imported/IND/photos/person-cards/article-headshots/headshot-bowen-kevin.jpg
Kevin Bowen

Colts.com Writer

pagano-hasselbeck.jpg

INDIANAPOLIS – As the calendar turns to December, two AFC South teams would be in the playoffs if the postseason started today.

Houston has now won four straight games, staking claim to the final Wild Card spot through Week 12.

The Colts and Texans are both 6-5, with Indianapolis holding the tiebreaker due to their Week Five victory down in Houston.

Jacksonville's loss to the Chargers on Sunday puts the Jaguars in a difficult spot to reach the top of the AFC South before the end of the season.

Each team in the division still has three more games within the AFC South in the final five weeks.

AFC South through Week 12:

1. Indianapolis (6-5, 3-0 in the division)

Remaining Schedule: @Steelers, @Jaguars, Texans, @Dolphins, Titans

2. Houston (6-5, 2-1 in the division)

Remaining Schedule: @Bills, Patriots, @Colts, @Titans, Jaguars

3. Jacksonville (4-7, 1-2 in the division)

Remaining Schedule: @Titans, Colts, Falcons, @Saints, @Texans

4. Tennessee (2-9, 0-3 in the division)

Remaining Schedule: Jaguars, @Jets, @Patriots, Texans, @Colts

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Colts Mailbag: Most Impressive Players, Kwity Paye, Rock Ya-Sin And Keys For Bills Game

Ahead of a massive matchup against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Colts fans had questions about a number of topics ranging from the defense to how to win on Sunday in Western New York. 
news

Colts, NFL To Offer 2021 Limited-Edition Digital Collectible Ticket NFTs

The limited-edition commemorative NFTs produced in collaboration with Ticketmaster will provide fans with a keepsake in the growing space of digital collectible NFTs.
news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 11 Game vs. Buffalo Bills

The Colts released their Week 11 unofficial depth chart ahead Sunday's road matchup against the Buffalo Bills. Check it out below:
news

How To Watch 'Hard Knocks In Season': HBO, HBO Max Streaming Info, Premiere Time And Date

Hard Knocks In Season: The Indianapolis Colts will debut Wednesday, November 17th at 10 p.m. on HBO and HBO Max. 
news

Colts' Elite Punt Unit Makes Another Huge Play In Win Over Jaguars

Indianapolis Colts special teams captain Zaire Franklin got both hands on a first-quarter Jacksonville Jaguars punt attempt on Sunday, which was picked up and returned for a touchdown by E.J. Speed in Indy's 23-17 Week 10 win. Since 2018, the year the Colts hired Bubba Ventrone as special teams coordinator, no team in the NFL has more punt team scores than Indy's six.
news

By The Numbers: Colts 23, Jaguars 17 (2021 Week 10)

Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' Week 10 game of the 2021 season against the Jacksonville Jaguars. 
news

'Hurricane Dayo' Storms Jaguars To Save Day For Victorious Colts

Missing the first seven games of the season as he recovered from a serious Achilles injury, Indianapolis Colts rookie defensive lineman Dayo Odeyingo has been getting increasingly comfortable since making his NFL debut three weeks ago. On Sunday, with the Jacksonville Jaguars on a potential game-winning drive late, Odeyingbo's forced fumble was the difference in Indy's 23-17 victory.
news

2021 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Jaguars, Week 10

As the Colts host the Jacksonville Jaguars in an AFC South clash on Sunday, which players could help your fantasy team in Week 10?
news

Colts Mailbag: Run vs. Pass, AFC Playoff Picture, Eric Fisher

The Colts host the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium in a Week 10 AFC South clash on Sunday. Check out what questions fans had ahead of the game in this week's Colts Mailbag. 
news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 10 Game vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Colts released their Week 10 unofficial depth chart ahead Sunday's AFC South matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium. Check it out below:
news

Colts 2022 Season Tickets On Sale Today

Colts fans, join the team's Season Ticket Member family for the 2022 season and beyond!
news

By The Numbers: Colts 45, Jets 30 (2021 Week 9)

Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' Week 9 game of the 2021 season against the New York Jets. 
2022 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

2022 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

Be the first to join us for the 2022 season at Lucas Oil Stadium! The Colts 2022 schedule will feature eight regular season home games and two preseason games, including exciting matchups against the Kansas City Chiefs, Washington Football Team, Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Chargers, as well as AFC South opponents – the Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans.

LEARN MORE BUY NOW
Advertising