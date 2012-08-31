COLTS TAKE STEPS TO 53

Indianapolis has made the requisite 22 roster moves from 75 to 53 to be in concert with league policy. This is the initial process to meet the limit. With 31 other teams doing the same, the possibility of other moves remains.

INDIANAPOLIS –The Indianapolis Colts today waived the following players:  WR-Jeremy Ross, RB-Darren Evans, TE-Andre Smith, T-Mike Tepper, C-Zane Taylor, T-Steven Baker, DT-Jason Shirley, ILB-Greg Lloyd, TE-Kyle Miller, G-Hayworth Hicks, OLB-Jerry Brown, S-Latarrius Thomas, DT-Chigbo Anunoby, WR-Kashif Moore and LS-Justin Snow.

The Colts Waived-Injured RB-Deji Karim, DE-James Aiono, OLB-Tim Fugger, CB-Brandon King and S-Mike Newton.

The Colts placed WR-Jabin Sambrano and CB-Korey Lindsey on Injured Reserve.

The Colts released OT-George Foster from Injured Reserve.

Justin Snow was originally signed by the Colts as a free agent on April 28, 2000.  He has appeared in every game in his career, competing in 192 consecutive regular season games, the second-longest streak in club history.

Jabin Sambrano, Steven Baker, James Aiono, Hayworth Hicks and Chigbo Anunoby were all signed as undrafted free agents on April 30, 2012.

Jeremy Ross was originally signed to the Colts practice squad on September 28, 2011 before being signed to a reserve/future contract on January 5, 2012.

Darren Evans was originally signed by the Colts as a free agent on July 29, 2011.  He saw action in two games last season on special teams.

Deji Karim was claimed by the Colts off waivers on April 30, 2012.

Andre Smith was claimed off waivers by the Colts on May 15, 2012.

Mike Tepper was originally signed by the Colts as a free agent on January 5, 2011.  He appeared in six games, making four starts last season.

Zane Taylor was claimed off waivers by the Colts on May 18, 2012.

Jason Shirley signed with the Colts as a free agent on July 19, 2012.

Tim Fugger was selected by the Colts in the seventh round (214th overall) of the 2012 NFL Draft.

Greg Lloyd was acquired by the Colts in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles on August 2, 2012, along with linebacker Moise Fokou in exchange for cornerback Kevin Thomas and a conditional seventh round selection in the 2013 NFL Draft.

Brandon King was originally signed by the Colts as an undrafted free agent on April 30, 2010 and played in eight games over the last two seasons.

Mike Newton was originally signed by the Colts as a free agent on April 30, 2010.  He appeared in 12 games and made six special teams tackles in 2010.

Kyle Miller signed with the Colts as a free agent on April 3, 2012.

Jerry Brown originally signed with the Colts as a free agent on May 23, 2012.

Latarrius Thomas was originally signed by the Colts as an undrafted free agent on May 3, 2012.

Kashif Moore was claimed off waivers by the Colts on August 28, 2012.

Korey Lindsey was claimed off waivers by the Colts on May 31, 2012.

George Foster originally signed with the Colts as a free agent on May 29, 2012.

With the 20 waived players and the two players placed on Injured Reserve, the Colts have reached the league-mandated 53-man active roster.

