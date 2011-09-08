COLTS STATEMENT ON PEYTON MANNING

Offical Release

Sep 08, 2011 at 08:31 AM

As previously stated on Monday, Sept. 5th, Peyton Manning has undergone further testing and consultation with several specialists regarding his rehabilitation.  The results of these tests and the consensus of the consultations was that further surgery was warranted.  Peyton has undergone this surgery today by having a single level anterior fusion.  The surgery was un-eventful.

This procedure is performed regularly throughout the country on persons from all walks of life, including professional football players.  Two former Colts players had this same procedure last winter and have fully resumed their careers.  Rehabilitation from such surgery is typically an involved process.  Therefore, there will be no estimation of a return date at this time.  We will keep Peyton on the active roster until we have a clearer picture of his recovery process.

Peyton will immediately begin the rehabilitation regimen mapped out by the surgeon.  We anticipate no further updates or availabilities beyond those required by the NFL Media Policy for the immediate future.

Thank you for your consideration.

