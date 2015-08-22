Colts Starters Receive More Playing Time, Deliver With Production

The playing time for the Colts defense on Saturday night hovered around 20 plays, with starters trickling out of the lineup at different times.

Greg Manusky's starting unit had a solid evening from a situational standpoint, considering the Bears started their first four drives at their own 40, 49, 37 and 42 yard lines.

One of the bigger tests for the Colts defense on Saturday came against Bears Pro Bowl running back Matt Forte.

The Colts limited Forte to just 24 rushing yards on his eight carries.

With starters on each team playing about a half on Saturday, the Colts defense held the Bears to 0-for-5 on third-down and 0-for-2 in their two red-zone trips.

"Good situational defense, held them in the red area, forced field goals, which was good to see," Pagano said of the defensive positives.

"There were some good things to draw on, once we look at this tape, coming out of this game."

Cornerback Greg Toler suffered the loan injury (neck strain) from any Colts starter on Saturday night. Rookie Phillip Dorsett, an undeniable key contributor in 2015, left with a knee bruise and will be day-to-day.

Pagano and the Colts starters will now turn their attention to Week Three of the preseason and a trip to St. Louis.

The matchup with the Rams will surely test the Colts pass blocking, with St. Louis having arguably the game's top defensive line.

In St. Louis, the Colts starters will likely play into the third quarter, in what is typically the last playing time they receive in the preseason.

After a three-day week of work with the Bears, Luck assessed his satisfaction of the Colts work.

"We've got two more preseason games and got to get better as we go," Luck said following the Colts preseason home opener.