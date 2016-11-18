 Skip to main content
Indianapolis Colts
Advertising

Colts' Special Teams Units, For The Most Part, Thriving

Intro: The Indianapolis Colts have the top kicker and punter in the league through the first 10 weeks of the season, while their kick return unit ranks in the top four in the NFL.

Nov 18, 2016 at 07:07 AM
/assets/images/imported/IND/article-images/2017/misc/walker-headshot.jpg
Andrew Walker

Colts.com Writer

1106_mcafee-kickoff-packers_622.jpg

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts special teams coordinator Tom McMahon has a "take 'em or leave 'em" type of attitude when it comes to statistics; while they can be a good indicator of what you're doing well — and not so well — the value of some statistical categories in the NFL might be overblown a little too much.

But through 10 weeks of the 2016 regular season, McMahon, for the most part, likes what he sees from his various special teams units — both on the field and in the stat sheet.

The Colts boast the top field goal kicking and punting units in the league so far, and their kick return unit — which had two huge plays in their last game against the Green Bay Packers — ranks in the top four in the NFL.

While McMahon acknowledges there's "a long ways to go" in the season, which continues Sunday against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium, he's encouraged by what he's seen out of his players thus far.

"There's some really good things," McMahon said. "This group, I'll tell you what, they're fun to coach. Really, really young group — youngest group I've ever had — and our veterans are leading and doing it the right way."

Here's how the Colts stack up statistically in each special teams category through 10 weeks of the regular season:

• Field goals:the Colts are one of two teams in the NFL — the Baltimore Ravens being the other — to have connected on every single field goal and extra point attempt this season. Adam Vinatieri has hit all 19 field goals — including 11-of-11 from 40 yards and beyond — and all 24 extra-point attempts.

• Punting: the Colts' Pat McAfee is No. 1 team in the NFL with a 50.8-yard average per punt; his 47.3 net yards-per-punt average is also tops in the league. Only 13 of McAfee's punts have been returned, which is tied for the seventh-least in the NFL.

• Kickoff return: The Colts average 27.3 yards per kickoff return, ranking fourth in the NFL. That's 545 total yards — which ranks second — on 20 total returns. Indianapolis is also one of three teams (Philadelphia and Miami, the others) to have returned a kickoff for a touchdown.
• Punt return: The Colts average just 6.4 yards per punt return, which ranks 26th in the league. Their longest of the season thus far has been a 20-yard return. Indianapolis has also successfully called for a fair catch on 12 punt returns, which is tied for the 13th most in the NFL.
• Kickoff coverage: Opponents get 20.9 yards per kick return so far this season against the Colts, which ranks 13th in the league. But Indianapolis has been pretty good at avoiding giving up the big kick return; the longest the Colts have allowed so far was a 32-yard return. Only four teams have allowed a shorter longest kickoff return thus far.
• Punt coverage: The Colts allow an average of 10.2 yards per punt return, ranking 14th in the league. The longest punt return Indianapolis has allowed so far has been 28 yards, which ranks 16th.

Basically, when it comes to specialists — those whose sole jobs are to perform for the special teams units (this includes the ever-consistent long snapping of Matt Overton — nobody has been better than the Colts.

The returning has been a mixed bag. Kickoff returns have seen flashes, including Jordan Todman's 99-yard kickoff return for a touchdown Week 9 against the Green Bay Packers; punt returning, since dynamic playmaker Quan Bray was put on IR on Oct. 18, has been subpar.

And the Colts' kick and punt coverage units have been a little better than average so far.

For McMahon, the key is staying consistent where the Colts have done well, and continuing to address areas of improvement. It may sound simple, but it takes a lot of work by a lot of players each and every week to get the job done.

"We've got to look within ourselves," McMahon said. "We've gotta fix (them) — that's what this group's done all the way through, and I think the one thing we have to do is look at every single area that we can improve, and so far this year, these guys have came in each week and tried to do that."

McMahon said he appreciates the help he gets daily from his assistant, Maurice Drayton, as well as several other Colts coaches who have helped take hold of the team's special teams units — many of them consisting of mostly rookies or first- or second-year players — and holding them to a high standard.

"We don't have a lot of fault in our room; we're going to have a lot of fix, because there's going to be things that go wrong, and you can't ever make it any better if you don't address it," McMahon said. "And these guys are coachable; I coach hard, they respect that, they want to be coached hard, and the room's getting better."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Colts 2024 NFL Mock Draft Monday: The final countdown

Mock Draft Monday, our weekly roundup of expert predictions for who the Colts will take in the NFL Draft, is back for the final Monday before the 2024 NFL Draft begins on Thursday night in Detroit. 
news

Jim Irsay brings back "Million Dollar Schedule Challenge" for 2024 season

Indianapolis Colts Owner & CEO Jim Irsay today announced the return of his Million Dollar Schedule Challenge, where one contestant can win $1 million by correctly predicting the Colts' entire 18-week schedule for the 2024 regular season.
news

'Dreams are possible and goals are reachable:' Colts LB Zaire Franklin will dispense wisdom – and send blitzes – as guest coach in 2024 Syracuse spring game

Franklin will return to his alma mater, Syracuse, for Saturday's spring game scrimmage. 
news

TUNE IN: Chris Ballard's pre-NFL Draft press conference, Friday, April 19

General manager Chris Ballard's pre-draft press conference will be streamed live on Colts.com, the Colts mobile app and @Colts on X.
news

How the Colts are setting up strong competition for whoever they pick in 2024 NFL Draft

The Colts' emphasis on continuity this offseason will foster strong competition for the players the team selects in next week's NFL Draft. 
news

Anthony Richardson 'in a really good spot' as important stretch begins in Colts' offseason program

Richardson and the Colts began the first phase of their 2024 voluntary offseason program on Monday at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. 
news

Colts announce 2024 Tony Dungy Diversity Coaching Fellows, make 2 coaching staff moves

Kalon Humphries will serve as the defensive Dungy Fellow, while Diego Ortiz will be the offensive Dungy Fellow for the 2024 season. The Colts created the Tony Dungy Diversity Fellowship in 2022 to afford diverse and talented football coaching candidates a full-time opportunity to work on an NFL coaching staff. 
news

For DeForest Buckner, impact of contract extension with Colts goes beyond football

Buckner, who signed a contract extension with the Colts on Monday, is entering his fifth season in Indianapolis. 
news

Colts 2024 NFL Mock Draft Monday: April 15 update, with 10 days to go

Mock Draft Monday, our weekly roundup of expert predictions for who the Colts will take in the NFL Draft, is back with just one and a half weeks separating us from the Chicago Bears going on the clock in Detroit. 
news

Colts return for offseason program aiming to turn continuity into growth in 2024

The Colts' offseason program begins Monday and runs through early June, providing the team a chance to build upon the foundation they built during Shane Steichen's first year as head coach in 2023. 
news

Julian Blackmon returns to Colts focusing on continuity, improvement and health in 2024

Blackmon, who set several career highs in 2023, re-signed with the Colts on Tuesday. 
news

2024 Colts Schedule Tracker: Live Updates

Keep track of all updates to the 2024 NFL schedule, including early announcements, international games & more!
2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

Season Tickets for the 2024 Season are available now! Get access to the best seating locations, best pricing, and best benefits as a Colts Season Ticket Member!

Learn more Explore 3D Seat Viewer
Advertising