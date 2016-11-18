Colts' Special Teams Units, For The Most Part, Thriving

But through 10 weeks of the 2016 regular season, McMahon, for the most part, likes what he sees from his various special teams units — both on the field and in the stat sheet.

The Colts boast the top field goal kicking and punting units in the league so far, and their kick return unit — which had two huge plays in their last game against the Green Bay Packers — ranks in the top four in the NFL.

While McMahon acknowledges there's "a long ways to go" in the season, which continues Sunday against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium, he's encouraged by what he's seen out of his players thus far.

"There's some really good things," McMahon said. "This group, I'll tell you what, they're fun to coach. Really, really young group — youngest group I've ever had — and our veterans are leading and doing it the right way."

Here's how the Colts stack up statistically in each special teams category through 10 weeks of the regular season:

• Field goals:the Colts are one of two teams in the NFL — the Baltimore Ravens being the other — to have connected on every single field goal and extra point attempt this season. Adam Vinatieri has hit all 19 field goals — including 11-of-11 from 40 yards and beyond — and all 24 extra-point attempts.

• Punting: the Colts' Pat McAfee is No. 1 team in the NFL with a 50.8-yard average per punt; his 47.3 net yards-per-punt average is also tops in the league. Only 13 of McAfee's punts have been returned, which is tied for the seventh-least in the NFL.

• Kickoff return: The Colts average 27.3 yards per kickoff return, ranking fourth in the NFL. That's 545 total yards — which ranks second — on 20 total returns. Indianapolis is also one of three teams (Philadelphia and Miami, the others) to have returned a kickoff for a touchdown.

• Punt return: The Colts average just 6.4 yards per punt return, which ranks 26th in the league. Their longest of the season thus far has been a 20-yard return. Indianapolis has also successfully called for a fair catch on 12 punt returns, which is tied for the 13th most in the NFL.

• Kickoff coverage: Opponents get 20.9 yards per kick return so far this season against the Colts, which ranks 13th in the league. But Indianapolis has been pretty good at avoiding giving up the big kick return; the longest the Colts have allowed so far was a 32-yard return. Only four teams have allowed a shorter longest kickoff return thus far.

• Punt coverage: The Colts allow an average of 10.2 yards per punt return, ranking 14th in the league. The longest punt return Indianapolis has allowed so far has been 28 yards, which ranks 16th.