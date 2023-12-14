Colts sign WR D.J. Montgomery to 53-man roster from practice squad, waive G Arlington Hambright

Montgomery, 6-1, 201 pounds, has spent time on the team's active roster and practice squad this season. He has appeared in three games with Indianapolis. Montgomery participated in training camp with the Colts after originally signing with the team as a free agent on August 18, 2023. Prior to Indianapolis, he spent time with the Michigan Panthers of the USFL. Montgomery spent time on the Houston Texans' practice squad last season after spending time with the Colts during 2022 training camp. He spent time on the New York Jets' active roster and practice squad in 2021. Montgomery played in three games and caught three passes for 36 yards (12.0 avg.). In 2020, he spent time on the Jets' practice squad. As a rookie in 2019, Montgomery spent the entire season on the Cleveland Browns' Injured Reserve list. He was originally signed by the Browns as an undrafted free agent on May 3, 2019.