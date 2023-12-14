Roster Moves

Colts sign WR D.J. Montgomery to 53-man roster from practice squad, waive G Arlington Hambright

The Colts made the roster moves on Thursday.

Dec 14, 2023 at 02:02 PM
Colts Communications
Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts today signed wide receiver D.J. Montgomery to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and waived guard Arlington Hambright.

Montgomery, 6-1, 201 pounds, has spent time on the team's active roster and practice squad this season. He has appeared in three games with Indianapolis. Montgomery participated in training camp with the Colts after originally signing with the team as a free agent on August 18, 2023. Prior to Indianapolis, he spent time with the Michigan Panthers of the USFL. Montgomery spent time on the Houston Texans' practice squad last season after spending time with the Colts during 2022 training camp. He spent time on the New York Jets' active roster and practice squad in 2021. Montgomery played in three games and caught three passes for 36 yards (12.0 avg.). In 2020, he spent time on the Jets' practice squad. As a rookie in 2019, Montgomery spent the entire season on the Cleveland Browns' Injured Reserve list. He was originally signed by the Browns as an undrafted free agent on May 3, 2019.

Hambright, 6-5, 300 pounds, has spent time on the team's active roster and practice squad this season. He saw action in two games with Indianapolis. Hambright spent time on Indianapolis' practice squad in 2022. He was originally signed to the team's practice squad on September 1, 2022. Hambright participated in the New England Patriots' 2022 offseason program and training camp before being waived on August 30. In 2021, he spent time on the Chicago Bears' active roster and practice squad but did not see game action. As a rookie in 2020, Hambright played in nine regular season games (one start) and one postseason contest with the Bears. He was originally selected by Chicago in the seventh round (226th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft.

