Colts Sign Wide Receiver Alec Pierce To Contract

Pierce, 6-3, 211 pounds, played in 45 games (30 starts) at Cincinnati (2018-21) and compiled 106 receptions for 1,851 yards (17.5 avg.) and 13 touchdowns. Pierce finished ninth in school history in career receiving yards. He earned Second Team All-AAC honors and was a CoSIDA Academic All-America First Team honoree in 2021. Pierce was also named to the AAC All-Academic Team in 2019. As a team captain in 2021, he played in all 14 games (13 starts) and led the team in receiving with 52 receptions for 884 yards (17.0 avg.) and eight touchdowns.