Colts Sign Wide Receiver Alec Pierce To Contract

The Indianapolis Colts today signed 2022 second round (53rd overall) NFL Draft selection, wide receiver Alec Pierce.
The Colts have now signed six of their eight draft picks from the 2022 NFL Draft.
Pierce, 6-3, 211 pounds, played in 45 games (30 starts) at Cincinnati (2018-21) and compiled 106 receptions for 1,851 yards (17.5 avg.) and 13 touchdowns. Pierce finished ninth in school history in career receiving yards. He earned Second Team All-AAC honors and was a CoSIDA Academic All-America First Team honoree in 2021. Pierce was also named to the AAC All-Academic Team in 2019. As a team captain in 2021, he played in all 14 games (13 starts) and led the team in receiving with 52 receptions for 884 yards (17.0 avg.) and eight touchdowns.