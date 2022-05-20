Colts Sign Tight End Jelani Woods And Tackle Bernhard Raimann To Contract

Woods was the 73rd overall pick and Raimann the 77th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. 

May 20, 2022 at 02:42 PM
Colts Communications
The Indianapolis Colts today signed tight end Jelani Woods and tackle Bernhard Raimann.

The Colts have now signed all eight of their draft picks from the 2022 NFL Draft.

Woods, 6-7, 253 pounds, was selected by Indianapolis in the third round (73rd overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft. After transferring from Oklahoma State, he competed in 11 games (10 starts) at Virginia in 2021 and registered 44 receptions for 598 yards and eight touchdowns. Woods led all ACC tight ends in receiving yards and touchdown receptions. He ranked fourth in the country in touchdown receptions among tight ends and was named a First Team All-ACC selection. Woods appeared in 34 games (28 starts) at Oklahoma State (2017-20) and compiled 31 receptions for 361 yards and four touchdowns. He garnered All-Big 12 honorable mention accolades in three seasons (2018-20).

Raimann, 6-6, 303 pounds, was selected by the Colts in the third round (77th overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft. He appeared in 44 games (29 starts) at Central Michigan (2018-21) and made 18 starts at left tackle and 11 starts at tight end. In 2021, Raimann was a First Team All-MAC choice and was selected as a MAC Medal of Excellence award winner. He also garnered Academic All-MAC accolades in 2019 and 2020. Raimann started all 12 games at left tackle in 2021 and helped the Central Michigan offense average 32.21 points per game and 179.2 rushing yards per game. His name is pronounced BERR-nard RY-man.

