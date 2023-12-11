Colts sign T Jared Veldheer to practice squad, release DB Brandon Wilson from practice squad

Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts today signed tackle Jared Veldheer to the practice squad and released safety Brandon Wilson from the practice squad.

Veldheer, 6-8, 293 pounds, has played in 121 career games (114 starts) in his time with the Green Bay Packers (2019-21), Colts (2020), New England Patriots (2019), Denver Broncos (2018), Arizona Cardinals (2014-17) and Oakland Raiders (2010-2013). He has also appeared in six postseason contests (five starts). Veldheer was originally selected by the Raiders in the third round (69th overall) of the 2010 NFL Draft out of Hillsdale. His last name is pronounced vell-DEER.