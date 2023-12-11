Roster Moves

Presented by

Colts sign T Jared Veldheer to practice squad, release DB Brandon Wilson from practice squad

The Colts made the roster moves Monday.

Dec 11, 2023 at 01:32 PM
colts-logo-pr
Colts Communications
1920x1080

Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts today signed tackle Jared Veldheer to the practice squad and released safety Brandon Wilson from the practice squad.

Veldheer, 6-8, 293 pounds, has played in 121 career games (114 starts) in his time with the Green Bay Packers (2019-21), Colts (2020), New England Patriots (2019), Denver Broncos (2018), Arizona Cardinals (2014-17) and Oakland Raiders (2010-2013). He has also appeared in six postseason contests (five starts). Veldheer was originally selected by the Raiders in the third round (69th overall) of the 2010 NFL Draft out of Hillsdale. His last name is pronounced vell-DEER.

Wilson, 5-10, 200 pounds, was signed to the team's practice squad on November 22, 2023. He has played in 60 career games (three starts) in his time with the Colts (2023) and Cincinnati Bengals (2017-22). Wilson has compiled 27 tackles (16 solo), three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and 32 special teams stops. He was originally selected by the Bengals in the sixth round (207th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Houston.

