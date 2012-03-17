COLTS SIGN S-TOM ZBIKOWSKI

Zbikowski, 5-11, 200 pounds, enters his fifth NFL season after spending the last four years with the Baltimore Ravens (2008-11). He was originally selected by the Ravens in the third round of the 2008 NFL Draft. Zbikowski has competed in 53 career games (14 starts) and has totaled 49 tackles (41 solo), two interceptions, one sack, five passes defensed and 58 special teams stops. He has also contributed with 14 kickoff returns for a 21.8 average and 16 punt returns for a 6.3 average.

"Tom is a very dedicated and fiery player," said Head Coach Chuck Pagano. "His competitiveness drives him to perform at a high level and his aggressive style of play parallels the attitude we're looking for from the defensive unit. We're very excited Tom will be joining the Colts this season."

Zbikowski was part of a Ravens secondary that has ranked third in the NFL in pass defense over the last four seasons (202.0 ypg.). In 2011, Baltimore finished fourth in the league against the pass (196.3 ypg.) while finishing third in total defense (288.9).