Colts Sign S Rolan Milligan To Practice Squad

Milligan, 5-10, 200 pounds, participated in the Colts' 2019 offseason program and training camp before being waived on September 2. He spent time on Indianapolis'active roster and practice squad last season. Milligan also spent time on the Detroit Lions practice squad in 2018. In 2017, he spent time on the Lions' active roster and practice squad but did not see game action. Milligan participated in the Dallas Cowboys' 2016 offseason program and training camp before being waived on August 16, 2016. He was originally signed by the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent on May 9, 2016.