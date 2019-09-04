Colts Sign S Rolan Milligan To Practice Squad

Sep 04, 2019 at 08:34 AM
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts today signed safety Rolan Milligan to the practice squad and released quarterback Phillip Walker from the practice squad.

Milligan, 5-10, 200 pounds, participated in the Colts' 2019 offseason program and training camp before being waived on September 2. He spent time on Indianapolis'active roster and practice squad last season. Milligan also spent time on the Detroit Lions practice squad in 2018. In 2017, he spent time on the Lions' active roster and practice squad but did not see game action. Milligan participated in the Dallas Cowboys' 2016 offseason program and training camp before being waived on August 16, 2016. He was originally signed by the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent on May 9, 2016.

Walker, 5-11, 212 pounds, was signed to the Indianapolis practice squad on September 1. He participated in the team's 2019 offseason program and training camp before being waived during final cuts on August 31. Walker spent time on the Colts' practice squad the last two seasons. He originally signed with the team as an undrafted free agent on May 4, 2017.

