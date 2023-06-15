Colts sign S Michael Tutsie

Tutsie, 5-10, 189 pounds, participated in Indianapolis' 2023 rookie mini-camp and veteran mini-camp on a tryout basis. He played in 68 games (56 starts) at North Dakota State (2018-22) and compiled 338 tackles (184 solo), 10.5 tackles for loss, half a sack, 22 passes defensed, 11 interceptions, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and one blocked kick. Tutsie finished his career tied for fifth in school history in total tackles and ranked second in solo tackles. He was a two-time All-America choice and three-time All-Missouri Valley Football Conference selection. In 2022, Tutsie started all 15 games and registered 85 tackles (48 solo), 3.0 tackles for loss, seven passes defensed, one interception and one fumble recovery.