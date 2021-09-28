Colts Sign S Ibraheim Campbell, TE David Wells To Practice Squad

Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts today signed safety Ibraheim Campbell and tight end David Wells to the practice squad.

Campbell, 5-11, 210 pounds, participated in the Colts' 2021 offseason program and training camp. He has played in 58 career games (15 starts) in his time with the Colts (2020), Green Bay Packers (2018-19), New York Jets (2018), Dallas Cowboys (2018), Houston Texans (2017) and Cleveland Browns (2015-17) and has totaled 100 tackles (75 solo), 2.0 tackles for loss, one pass defensed, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and 16 special teams stops. Campbell has appeared in two postseason contests and has compiled two solo tackles and one special teams stop.