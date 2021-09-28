Colts Sign S Ibraheim Campbell, TE David Wells To Practice Squad

The Colts made the roster moves on Tuesday. 

Sep 28, 2021 at 02:57 PM
Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts today signed safety Ibraheim Campbell and tight end David Wells to the practice squad.

Campbell, 5-11, 210 pounds, participated in the Colts' 2021 offseason program and training camp. He has played in 58 career games (15 starts) in his time with the Colts (2020), Green Bay Packers (2018-19), New York Jets (2018), Dallas Cowboys (2018), Houston Texans (2017) and Cleveland Browns (2015-17) and has totaled 100 tackles (75 solo), 2.0 tackles for loss, one pass defensed, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and 16 special teams stops. Campbell has appeared in two postseason contests and has compiled two solo tackles and one special teams stop.

Wells, 6-6, 260 pounds, has previously spent time on the practice squads of the Atlanta Falcons (2021), New England Patriots (2020) and Kansas City Chiefs (2018). He spent the 2019 season on the Chiefs' Injured Reserve list. Wells participated in the Dallas Cowboys' 2018 offseason program and training camp after originally signing with the team as an undrafted free agent on April 30, 2018. Collegiately, he played in 52 career games (24 starts) at San Diego State (2013-17) and compiled 38 receptions for 449 yards and six touchdowns. Wells was a two-time Second Team All-Mountain West selection (2016 and 2017).

