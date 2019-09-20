Colts Sign RB Darius Jackson To Practice Squad

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts today signed running back Darius Jackson to the practice squad and released running back David Williams from the practice squad.

Jackson, 6-0, 230 pounds, spent time on the Dallas Cowboys practice squad earlier this season. He has played in four career games in his time with the Cowboys (2016, 2018-19) and Green Bay Packers (2018) and has compiled six carries for 16 yards. Jackson has also tallied four kickoff returns for 90 yards. He was originally selected by the Cowboys in the sixth round (216th overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft.