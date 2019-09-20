Colts Sign RB Darius Jackson To Practice Squad

The Indianapolis Colts today announced they have signed running back Darius Jackson to the practice squad, and released running back David Williams from the practice squad.

Sep 20, 2019 at 03:30 PM
colts-logo-pr
Colts Communications
092019_darius-jackson-transaction

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts today signed running back Darius Jackson to the practice squad and released running back David Williams from the practice squad.

Jackson, 6-0, 230 pounds, spent time on the Dallas Cowboys practice squad earlier this season. He has played in four career games in his time with the Cowboys (2016, 2018-19) and Green Bay Packers (2018) and has compiled six carries for 16 yards. Jackson has also tallied four kickoff returns for 90 yards. He was originally selected by the Cowboys in the sixth round (216th overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft.

Williams, 6-1, 229 pounds, was signed to the Colts practice squad on September 18, 2019. He has played in six career games in his time with the Detroit Lions (2019), Jacksonville Jaguars (2018) and Denver Broncos (2018) and has compiled eight carries for 36 yards. Williams was originally selected by the Broncos in the seventh round (226th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Related Content

news

Colts Place WR Ashton Dulin On Injured Reserve, Sign DT Chris Williams To 53-Man Roster, Sign T Ty Nsekhe To Practice Squad

The Colts made the roster moves on Tuesday.

news

Colts Elevate RB Phillip Lindsay, DT Chris Williams To Active Roster From Practice Squad

Lindsay is a Denver native who spent three years with the Broncos from 2018-2020.

news

Colts Sign WR Dezmon Patmon To Practice Squad

The Colts made the roster move on Wednesday.

news

Colts Sign K Chase McLaughlin To 53-Man Roster, Waive WR Dezmon Patmon

The Colts made the roster moves on Tuesday.

news

Colts Elevate K Chase McLaughlin and DT Chris Williams To Active Roster From Practice Squad

The Colts made the roster move on Saturday.

news

Colts Sign CB Ryan Smith To Practice Squad; Release LB Forrest Rhyne From Practice Squad

The Colts made the roster moves on Tuesday.

news

Colts Elevate K Chase McLaughlin To Active Roster From Practice Squad

The Colts made the roster move on Saturday.

news

Colts Sign TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart, G Arlington Hambright To Practice Squad; Release K Lucas Havrisik, TE Jared Scott From Practice Squad

The Colts made the roster moves on Tuesday.

news

Colts Elevate WR Keke Coutee, K Chase McLaughlin To Active Roster From Practice Squad

The Colts made the roster moves Saturday ahead of Sunday's Week 2 game at the Jacksonville Jaguars.

news

Colts Sign CB Tony Brown To 53-Man Roster, Waive K Rodrigo Blankenship; Sign CB Darrell Baker Jr., S Henry Black, K Lucas Havrisik, K Chase McLaughlin To Practice Squad

The Colts also released cornerbacks Will Redmond and Chris Wilcox and offensive lineman Arlington Hambright from the practice squad on Tuesday.

news

Colts Sign All-Pro Guard Quenton Nelson To Contract Extension

The Colts signed three-time first-team All-Pro and four-time Pro Bowl left guard Quenton Nelson to a contract extension on Saturday.

news

Colts Elevate CB Tony Brown To Active Roster From Practice Squad

The Colts made the roster move Saturday.

Season Ticket Deposits Available Now!

Season Ticket Deposits Available Now!

Join the priority list now for 2023 season tickets! Place a deposit today and you'll be the first in line to get the best seats, benefits & more!

Request Info
Advertising