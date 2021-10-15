Colts Sign G Zack Bailey To Practice Squad, Release T Anthony Coyle From Practice Squad

Indianapolis –The Indianapolis Colts today signed guard Zack Bailey to the practice squad and released tackle Anthony Coyle from the practice squad.
Bailey, 6-5, 299 pounds, spent time on the Minnesota Vikings' practice squad earlier this season. In 2020, he spent time on the practice squads of Minnesota and Tampa Bay. As a rookie in 2019, Bailey spent most of the season on the Buccaneers' Injured Reserve list. He was originally signed by Tampa Bay as an undrafted free agent on May 10, 2019.
Collegiately, Bailey played in 46 career games (38 starts) at South Carolina from 2015-18. He started 27 games at left guard, eight at right tackle and three at center. Bailey earned Second Team All-SEC honors from the league's coaches and media in 2018.
Coyle, 6-4, 298 pounds, was signed to the Colts practice squad on September 14. He participated in the Pittsburgh Steelers' 2021 offseason program and training camp. In 2020, Coyle spent time on the Steelers' active roster and practice squad but did not see game action. He spent time on the Atlanta Falcons' practice squad in 2019. As a rookie in 2018, Coyle spent time on the Green Bay Packers' practice squad after participating in the Houston Texans' offseason program and training camp. He originally signed with the Texans as an undrafted free agent on May 11, 2018.