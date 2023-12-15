Colts sign G Arlington Hambright to practice squad

Hambright, 6-5, 300 pounds, has spent time on the team's active roster and practice squad this season. He saw action in two games with Indianapolis. Hambright spent time on Indianapolis' practice squad in 2022. He was originally signed to the team's practice squad on September 1, 2022. Hambright participated in the New England Patriots' 2022 offseason program and training camp before being waived on August 30. In 2021, he spent time on the Chicago Bears' active roster and practice squad but did not see game action. As a rookie in 2020, Hambright played in nine regular season games (one start) and one postseason contest with the Bears. He was originally selected by Chicago in the seventh round (226th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft