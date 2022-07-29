Colts Sign Free Agent Defensive Tackle Caeveon Patton; Release Defensive End Bryan Cox Jr.

The Indianapolis Colts today signed free agent defensive tackle Caeveon Patton and released defensive end Bryan Cox Jr.

Jul 29, 2022 at 09:49 AM
Patton, 6-1, 291 pounds, was originally signed by Indianapolis as an undrafted free agent on June 9, 2022, before being waived on July 27. He participated in the Colts' 2021 veteran mini-camp and rookie mini-camp on a tryout basis. Collegiately, Patton played in 44 games at Texas State (2017-21) and compiled 179 tackles (70 solo), 11.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, six passes defensed, one forced fumble and three fumble recoveries.

Cox Jr., 6-3, 270 pounds, was signed by the Colts as a free agent on June 10, 2022. He has played in 26 career games (two starts) in his time with the Buffalo Bills (2020-21), Cleveland Browns (2019) and Carolina Panthers (2017-19) and has totaled 30 tackles (19 solo), 5.0 tackles for loss, half a sack, one fumble recovery and one special teams stop. Cox Jr. has also appeared in one postseason contest and has registered two solo tackles.

Advertising