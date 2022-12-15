Colts Sign DT McTelvin Agim To The Practice Squad, Release WR Robert Foster From The Practice Squad

Agim, 6-3, 300 pounds, spent Weeks 1-14 of this season on the Denver Broncos practice squad. From 2020-21, he played in 17 games with the Broncos and compiled 12 tackles (four solo), 1.0 tackle for loss, 1.5 sacks and two passes defensed. Agim was originally selected by Denver in the third round (95th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft. His last name is pronounced UH-geem.

Foster, 6-2, 194 pounds, was signed to the team's practice squad on December 13, 2022. He has played in 30 career games (seven starts) in his time with the Colts (2022), New York Giants (2022), Dallas Cowboys (2021-22), Miami Dolphins (2021), Washington Commanders (2020), Green Bay Packers (2020) and Buffalo Bills (2018-20). Foster has totaled 32 receptions for 642 yards and three touchdowns. He has also registered two carries for 29 yards and six special teams tackles. Foster has appeared in one postseason contest. He was originally signed by the Bills as an undrafted free agent on May 11, 2018.