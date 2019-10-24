Colts Sign DT Lyndon Johnson To Practice Squad

INDIANAPOLIS —The Indianapolis Colts today signed defensive tackle Lyndon Johnson to the practice squad and released running back Bruce Anderson III from the practice squad.

Johnson, 6-5, 295 pounds, has played in three career games in his time with the Tennessee Titans (2019) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2018) and has compiled two solo tackles and 1.0 tackle for loss. He spent time on the Titans' practice squad earlier this season. As a rookie in 2018, Johnson spent time on the Jaguars' active roster and practice squad. He appeared in three games with Jacksonville and tallied two solo tackles and 1.0 tackle for loss. Johnson was originally signed by the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent on April 30, 2018.