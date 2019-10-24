Roster Moves

Presented by

Colts Sign DT Lyndon Johnson To Practice Squad

The Indianapolis Colts today announced they have signed defensive tackle Lyndon Johnson to their practice squad and released running back Bruce Anderson III from the practice squad.

Oct 24, 2019 at 11:44 AM
colts-logo-pr
Colts Communications
102419_transaction-johnson

INDIANAPOLIS —The Indianapolis Colts today signed defensive tackle Lyndon Johnson to the practice squad and released running back Bruce Anderson III from the practice squad.

Johnson, 6-5, 295 pounds, has played in three career games in his time with the Tennessee Titans (2019) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2018) and has compiled two solo tackles and 1.0 tackle for loss. He spent time on the Titans' practice squad earlier this season. As a rookie in 2018, Johnson spent time on the Jaguars' active roster and practice squad. He appeared in three games with Jacksonville and tallied two solo tackles and 1.0 tackle for loss. Johnson was originally signed by the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent on April 30, 2018.

Anderson III, 5-11, 210 pounds, has had two stints on the Colts practice squad this season. He also spent time on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice squad earlier this season. Anderson III was originally signed by the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent on May 10, 2019. Collegiately, he played in 52 games (16 starts) at North Dakota State (2015-18) and totaled 486 carries for 2,896 yards and 24 touchdowns, 32 receptions for 448 yards and seven touchdowns and 52 kickoff returns for 1,360 yards and two touchdowns.

Related Content

news

Colts sign DT Adetomiwa Adebawore

The Colts selected Adebawore in the fourth round (No. 110 overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Colts sign TE Kaden Smith, waive G Harris LaChance

The Colts made the roster move on Wednesday.

news

Colts sign WR Josh Downs

The Colts selected Downs in the third round (No. 79 overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Colts sign WR Juwann Winfree, waive DE Guy Thomas

The Colts made the roster move on Tuesday.

news

Colts sign WR Tyler Adams, WR Kody Case, T Matthew Vanderslice, DT Jamal Woods; waive four players

The Colts made the roster moves on Monday.

news

Colts release QB Nick Foles

The Colts made the roster move on Friday.

news

Colts sign 15 undrafted free agents

The Colts will hold a rookie minicamp this weekend at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center.

news

Colts sign 7 2023 NFL Draft picks

The Colts will hold a rookie minicamp this weekend at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center.

news

Colts waive DE Kameron Cline, TE Nikola Kalinic, LB Forrest Rhyne, DT Chris Williams, TE Jalen Wydermyer

The Colts made the roster moves on Thursday.

news

Colts waive RBs Darrynton Evans, Aaron Shampklin, CB David Vereen, WR Kristian Wilkerson

The Colts made the roster moves on Tuesday.

news

Colts sign TE Pharaoh Brown

The Colts made the roster move on Monday.

news

Colts sign RB Darrynton Evans

The Colts made the roster move on Friday.

2023 Colts Schedule Is Here!

2023 Colts Schedule Is Here!

The 2023 Colts Schedule has been revealed and single game tickets are on sale now! Score tickets to your favorite matchups today!

Find Tickets
Advertising