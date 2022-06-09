Colts Sign DT Caeveon Patton; Waive LB Jordan Glasgow, DT McKinley Williams III

Jun 09, 2022 at 03:01 PM
colts-logo-pr
Colts Communications
transaction_1920x1080

The Indianapolis Colts today signed undrafted free agent defensive tackle Caeveon Patton and waived linebacker Jordan Glasgow and defensive tackle McKinley Williams III.

Patton, 6-1, 291 pounds, participated in the Colts' 2021 veteran mini-camp and rookie mini-camp on a tryout basis. Collegiately, he played in 44 games at Texas State (2017-21) and compiled 179 tackles (70 solo), 11.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, six passes defensed, one forced fumble and three fumble recoveries. Patton was a two-time All-Sun Belt Honorable Mention choice (2019 and 2021). In 2021, he appeared in 11 games and recorded 51 tackles (21 solo), 4.0 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, one pass defensed and two fumble recoveries.

Glasgow, 6-1, 226 pounds, was selected by Indianapolis in the sixth round (213th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft. He saw action in 25 career games in two seasons (2020-21) with the team and registered 15 special teams tackles. Glasgow also appeared in one postseason contest.

Williams III, 6-3, 289 pounds, was signed by the Colts as an undrafted free agent on May 13, 2022. Collegiately, he saw action in 61 games (34 starts) at Syracuse (2016-21) and totaled 122 tackles (70 solo), 21.0 tackles for loss, 4.0 sacks and one fumble recovery.

