Colts Sign Defensive Tackle Ricky Lumpkin

Intro: On Tuesday night, the Colts signed another player to a reserve/future contract. Who is new defensive tackle Ricky Lumpkin?

Jan 20, 2016 at 12:19 AM
Kevin Bowen

Colts.com Writer

INDIANAPOLIS – The Colts have now signed two outside players to reserve/future contracts in 2016.

Both of those guys reside in the front seven of a defense.

On Tuesday night, the Colts inked defensive tackle Ricky Lumpkin (6-3 and 300 pound), who has played in seven career NFL games.

Prior stops in Arizona (2011-2012) and Oakland (2013-2014) precedes Lumpkin joining the interior of the Colts defensive line.

Lumpkin has played in 97 snaps in his NFL career but did not play in the 2015 season.

Out of college, Lumpkin was a 2011 undrafted free agent of the Cardinals after playing at the University of Kentucky.

Lumpkin will enter a Colts defensive line room that has some potential depth in 2016.

Arthur Jones and Henry Anderson will return from injuries to join the likes of Kendall Langford, David Parry, Zach Kerr, T.Y. McGill, Earl Okine and Kelcy Quarles.

With rosters growing to 90 players this time of year, Lumpkin and edge rusher Eze Obiora, who the Colts signed last week to a reserve/future contract, are the two newest members of the team.

Players signed this time of year will be a part of the Colts offseason program and compete for a spot on the team's 53-man roster.

