Colts Sign DE Obum Gwacham; Waive DT Chunky Clements

INDIANAPOLIS —The Indianapolis Colts today signed free agent defensive end Obum Gwacham and waived defensive tackle Chunky Clements.

Gwacham, 6-5, 246 pounds, has played in 15 career games in his time with the New York Jets (2017), Arizona Cardinals (2017) and New Orleans Saints (2015-16) and has totaled six tackles (three solo), 2.5 sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and seven special teams stops. He was originally selected by the Seattle Seahawks in the sixth round (209th overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft out of Oregon State.

In 2018, Gwacham participated in training camp with the Jets before being waived during final cuts. He saw action in five games with the Jets in 2017 and tallied two tackles and two special teams stops. Gwacham spent the first four weeks of the 2017 season on the Cardinals practice squad before being signed to New York's active roster. In 2016, he appeared in one game with the Saints before being placed on the Injured Reserve list. As a rookie in 2015, Gwacham played in nine games with New Orleans and registered four tackles (three solo), 2.5 sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and five special teams stops. He participated in 2015 training camp with the Seahawks before being waived during final cuts.