Colts Sign DE Gerri Green To Practice Squad

The Indianapolis Colts today announced they have signed defensive end Gerri Green to their practice squad, and released defensive end Jamal Davis II from the practice squad.

Sep 23, 2019 at 12:09 PM
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts today signed defensive end Gerri Green to the practice squad and released defensive end Jamal Davis from the practice squad.

Green, 6-4, 252 pounds, re-joins the Colts after spending Weeks 1-3 on the New England Patriots practice squad. He participated in Indianapolis' 2019 offseason program and training camp before being waived during final cuts on August 31. Green was selected by the Colts in the sixth round (199th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft. Collegiately, he saw action in 52 games (27 starts) at Mississippi State and compiled 161 tackles (59 solo), 20.5 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, nine passes defensed, three interceptions, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Davis, 6-4, 240 pounds, was signed to the Colts practice squad on September 2, 2019. He participated in the Houston Texans' 2019 offseason program and training camp before being waived during final cuts on August 31. Davis originally signed with the Texans as an undrafted free agent on May 10, 2019. Collegiately, he started 24-of-26 games in two seasons (2017-18) at Akron after spending two seasons (2014-15) at Pittsburgh.

