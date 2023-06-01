Roster Moves

Colts sign DE Genard Avery, waive RB Darius Hagans

The Colts made the roster move on Thursday. 

Jun 01, 2023 at 08:56 AM
Colts Communications
The Indianapolis Colts today signed free agent defensive end Genard Avery and waived running back Darius Hagans.

Avery, 6-0, 250 pounds, has played in 62 career games (17 starts) in his time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2022), Philadelphia Eagles (2019-21) and Cleveland Browns (2018-19). He has compiled 100 tackles (61 solo), 12.0 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, five passes defensed, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and six special teams stops. Avery has also appeared in one postseason contest and has registered one tackle. He was originally selected by the Browns in the fifth round (150th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Memphis. His first name is pronounced juh-NARD.

In 2022, Avery saw action in nine games and totaled four solo tackles, 1.0 tackle for loss, 1.0 sack and one special teams stop.

Hagans, 6-0, 207 pounds, was signed by the Colts as an undrafted free agent on May 5, 2023. Collegiately, he played in 29 games at Virginia State (2018-22) and compiled 420 carries for 2,069 yards (4.9 avg.) and 17 touchdowns. Hagans also tallied 31 receptions for 428 yards and five touchdowns. He added four kickoff returns for 25 yards, 13 tackles (nine solo) and one fumble recovery. In one season (2017) at Alderson Broaddus University, Hagans saw action in 10 games and registered 64 carries for 376 yards and four touchdowns. He also added five kickoff returns for 62 yards, one punt return for three yards, six solo tackles and one blocked kick.

