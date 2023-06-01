Colts sign DE Genard Avery, waive RB Darius Hagans

The Indianapolis Colts today signed free agent defensive end Genard Avery and waived running back Darius Hagans.

Avery, 6-0, 250 pounds, has played in 62 career games (17 starts) in his time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2022), Philadelphia Eagles (2019-21) and Cleveland Browns (2018-19). He has compiled 100 tackles (61 solo), 12.0 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, five passes defensed, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and six special teams stops. Avery has also appeared in one postseason contest and has registered one tackle. He was originally selected by the Browns in the fifth round (150th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Memphis. His first name is pronounced juh-NARD.

In 2022, Avery saw action in nine games and totaled four solo tackles, 1.0 tackle for loss, 1.0 sack and one special teams stop.