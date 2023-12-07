Colts sign DE Derek Rivers to practice squad

Rivers, 6-5, 250 pounds, has played in 24 career games (one start) in his time with the Houston Texans (2021-23), Los Angeles Rams (2020) and New England Patriots (2017-20). He has compiled 16 tackles (11 solo), 5.0 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks. Rivers has also appeared in three postseason contests and has recorded one special teams tackle. He was originally selected by the Patriots in the third round (83rd overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Youngstown State. In 2023, Rivers has spent time on the Texans' active roster and practice squad, but has not seen game action.