Colts sign DE Derek Rivers to practice squad

The Colts made the roster move on Thursday. Additionally, on Wednesday, the NFL suspended practice squad defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad for the next six games for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances. 

Dec 07, 2023 at 08:55 AM
Indianapolis The Indianapolis Colts today signed defensive end Derek Rivers to the practice squad.

Rivers, 6-5, 250 pounds, has played in 24 career games (one start) in his time with the Houston Texans (2021-23), Los Angeles Rams (2020) and New England Patriots (2017-20). He has compiled 16 tackles (11 solo), 5.0 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks. Rivers has also appeared in three postseason contests and has recorded one special teams tackle. He was originally selected by the Patriots in the third round (83rd overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Youngstown State. In 2023, Rivers has spent time on the Texans' active roster and practice squad, but has not seen game action.

