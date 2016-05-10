Colts See Darren Sproles Ability In Undrafted Running Back Josh Ferguson

Intro: One of the undrafted free agents to watch this offseason is Illinois running back Josh Ferguson. How might the Colts be using Ferguson in (and out of) their backfield?

May 10, 2016 at 01:13 AM
/assets/images/imported/IND/photos/person-cards/article-headshots/headshot-bowen-kevin.jpg
Kevin Bowen

Colts.com Writer

FergusonPic.jpg

INDIANAPOLIS – Darren Sproles.

That name doesn't sit too well with Colts fans.

Sproles stands 5-6, but his elusiveness stirs up nightmares.

It was Sproles helping give the Colts their first road loss in 2007 with a punt and kick return for a touchdown. It was Sproles scoring the game-winning touchdown over the Colts in the 2009 Wild Card. Just for good measure, in a 2011 game against the Colts, Sproles had 190 all-purpose yards with the Saints.

No one needs to remind Jim Irsay of these games.

If the opportunity presents itself, Irsay would love to have his own Sproles-like back.

It's something Irsay mentioned back in March at the League Meetings.

As the Colts shuffled the ball carriers behind Frank Gore this offseason, they brought up the idea of acquiring a shiftier back---one that can impact the game in a multitude of ways.

Josh Ferguson heard this pitch, too.

During the draft process, Colts offensive coordinator Rob Chudzinski (an assistant coach with those Sproles' teams in San Diego) spoke to Ferguson about how he could fit into the Colts' offense.

When it was time for undrafted free agents to be signed, the Colts pounced on Ferguson.

"That was pretty encouraging," Ferguson says of hearing the Sproles-type pitch from Chud.

"That made it a pretty easy decision for me. Being as versatile as possible has always been a big deal of mine."

Since 2012, only two Big Ten players had more catches than Ferguson.

Did we mention Ferguson is a running back?

Ferguson had 168 receptions in his Illinois career. He finished 2015 as the only active FBS player with at least 2,500 career rushing and 1,500 receiving yards.

Listed perhaps generously at 5-10 and 200 pounds, Ferguson could fill a void the Colts' offense really hasn't had in some time.

A make-you-miss, third-down running back is an ingredient that's been missing from the Colts' kitchen.

In two days of rookie minicamp practices, you saw glimpses of a jitterbug wearing No. 34.

Of course, when it comes to rookie running backs, the blocking aspect of the game always arises.

Ferguson assures protections won't be an issue.

"In high school, we ran a double wing so if you didn't have the ball you were blocking. And if you didn't block, you weren't going to get the ball," Ferguson says.

"Learning that at a very early stage was very helpful and advantageous for my future."

Will that future be in the Colts' backfield?

2016 Rookie Mini-Camp - PRACTICE 5/6

Highlights from the first practice of the Colts 2016 Rookie Mini-Camp!

No Title
1 / 229
No Title
2 / 229
No Title
3 / 229
No Title
4 / 229
No Title
5 / 229
No Title
6 / 229
No Title
7 / 229
No Title
8 / 229
No Title
9 / 229
No Title
10 / 229
No Title
11 / 229
No Title
12 / 229
No Title
13 / 229
No Title
14 / 229
No Title
15 / 229
No Title
16 / 229
No Title
17 / 229
No Title
18 / 229
No Title
19 / 229
No Title
20 / 229
No Title
21 / 229
No Title
22 / 229
No Title
23 / 229
No Title
24 / 229
No Title
25 / 229
No Title
26 / 229
No Title
27 / 229
No Title
28 / 229
No Title
29 / 229
No Title
30 / 229
No Title
31 / 229
No Title
32 / 229
No Title
33 / 229
No Title
34 / 229
No Title
35 / 229
No Title
36 / 229
No Title
37 / 229
No Title
38 / 229
No Title
39 / 229
No Title
40 / 229
No Title
41 / 229
No Title
42 / 229
No Title
43 / 229
No Title
44 / 229
No Title
45 / 229
No Title
46 / 229
No Title
47 / 229
No Title
48 / 229
No Title
49 / 229
No Title
50 / 229
No Title
51 / 229
No Title
52 / 229
No Title
53 / 229
No Title
54 / 229
No Title
55 / 229
No Title
56 / 229
No Title
57 / 229
No Title
58 / 229
No Title
59 / 229
No Title
60 / 229
No Title
61 / 229
No Title
62 / 229
No Title
63 / 229
No Title
64 / 229
No Title
65 / 229
No Title
66 / 229
No Title
67 / 229
No Title
68 / 229
No Title
69 / 229
No Title
70 / 229
No Title
71 / 229
No Title
72 / 229
No Title
73 / 229
No Title
74 / 229
No Title
75 / 229
No Title
76 / 229
No Title
77 / 229
No Title
78 / 229
No Title
79 / 229
No Title
80 / 229
No Title
81 / 229
No Title
82 / 229
No Title
83 / 229
No Title
84 / 229
No Title
85 / 229
No Title
86 / 229
No Title
87 / 229
No Title
88 / 229
No Title
89 / 229
No Title
90 / 229
No Title
91 / 229
No Title
92 / 229
No Title
93 / 229
No Title
94 / 229
No Title
95 / 229
No Title
96 / 229
No Title
97 / 229
No Title
98 / 229
No Title
99 / 229
No Title
100 / 229
No Title
101 / 229
No Title
102 / 229
No Title
103 / 229
No Title
104 / 229
No Title
105 / 229
No Title
106 / 229
No Title
107 / 229
No Title
108 / 229
No Title
109 / 229
No Title
110 / 229
No Title
111 / 229
No Title
112 / 229
No Title
113 / 229
No Title
114 / 229
No Title
115 / 229
No Title
116 / 229
No Title
117 / 229
No Title
118 / 229
No Title
119 / 229
No Title
120 / 229
No Title
121 / 229
No Title
122 / 229
No Title
123 / 229
No Title
124 / 229
No Title
125 / 229
No Title
126 / 229
No Title
127 / 229
No Title
128 / 229
No Title
129 / 229
No Title
130 / 229
No Title
131 / 229
No Title
132 / 229
No Title
133 / 229
No Title
134 / 229
No Title
135 / 229
No Title
136 / 229
No Title
137 / 229
No Title
138 / 229
No Title
139 / 229
No Title
140 / 229
No Title
141 / 229
No Title
142 / 229
No Title
143 / 229
No Title
144 / 229
No Title
145 / 229
No Title
146 / 229
No Title
147 / 229
No Title
148 / 229
No Title
149 / 229
No Title
150 / 229
No Title
151 / 229
No Title
152 / 229
No Title
153 / 229
No Title
154 / 229
No Title
155 / 229
No Title
156 / 229
No Title
157 / 229
No Title
158 / 229
No Title
159 / 229
No Title
160 / 229
No Title
161 / 229
No Title
162 / 229
No Title
163 / 229
No Title
164 / 229
No Title
165 / 229
No Title
166 / 229
No Title
167 / 229
No Title
168 / 229
No Title
169 / 229
No Title
170 / 229
No Title
171 / 229
No Title
172 / 229
No Title
173 / 229
No Title
174 / 229
No Title
175 / 229
No Title
176 / 229
No Title
177 / 229
No Title
178 / 229
No Title
179 / 229
No Title
180 / 229
No Title
181 / 229
No Title
182 / 229
No Title
183 / 229
No Title
184 / 229
No Title
185 / 229
No Title
186 / 229
No Title
187 / 229
No Title
188 / 229
No Title
189 / 229
No Title
190 / 229
No Title
191 / 229
No Title
192 / 229
No Title
193 / 229
No Title
194 / 229
No Title
195 / 229
No Title
196 / 229
No Title
197 / 229
No Title
198 / 229
No Title
199 / 229
No Title
200 / 229
No Title
201 / 229
No Title
202 / 229
No Title
203 / 229
No Title
204 / 229
No Title
205 / 229
No Title
206 / 229
No Title
207 / 229
No Title
208 / 229
No Title
209 / 229
No Title
210 / 229
No Title
211 / 229
No Title
212 / 229
No Title
213 / 229
No Title
214 / 229
No Title
215 / 229
No Title
216 / 229
No Title
217 / 229
No Title
218 / 229
No Title
219 / 229
No Title
220 / 229
No Title
221 / 229
No Title
222 / 229
No Title
223 / 229
No Title
224 / 229
No Title
225 / 229
No Title
226 / 229
No Title
227 / 229
No Title
228 / 229
No Title
229 / 229
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart Week 1 Game At Houston Texans

The Colts released their first unofficial depth chart of the regular season on Tuesday ahead of Sunday's opener against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Check it out below:

news

10 Colts Things We Learned During 2022 Preseason: Matt Ryan's Sense Of Urgency, Alec Pierce's Upside, Stephon Gilmore & Yannick Ngakoue's Impact and More

The Colts wrapped up their final preseason practice of 2022 on Thursday and have Friday, Saturday and Sunday off before returning to the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center on Labor Day for their first practice ahead of Sept. 11's season opener against the Houston Texans. Here are 10 big things we learned during training camp, preseason games and preseason practices over the last six weeks:

news

Colts' All-Pro LB Shaquille Leonard On What He Learned While Sidelined In Training Camp, And Where His Recovery Process Stands After Two Practices

Shaquille Leonard did what he could to make the most of his time on PUP during training camp, and said he's feeling better after practicing twice this week at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center.

news

Chris Ballard On Shaquille Leonard's Status, Why Sam Ehlinger Made The Roster, Offensive Line Depth And More

The Colts GM met with the media a week and a half before the 2022 season kicks off in Houston against the Texans on Sept. 11.

news

TUNE IN: Chris Ballard's 2022 Season Press Conference at 4:00 PM

The press conference will be streamed live on Colts.com, the Colts mobile app and Colts Facebook page.

news

Colts Running Back Jonathan Taylor Ranked No. 5 On NFL Network's Top 100 Players Of 2022

Taylor is the highest-ranked Colts player on NFL Network's annual list since Peyton Manning following the 2010 season.

news

Colts Linebacker Shaquille Leonard Ranked No. 18 On NFL Network's Top 100 Players Of 2022

Leonard is the highest-ranked Colts defensive player on NFL Network's Top 100 Players list since Dwight Freeney in 2011.

news

Colts Check Off Key Boxes in Dress Rehearsal, Final Audition

The Indianapolis Colts on Saturday played host to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their third and final preseason matchup, giving the team both its 2022 dress rehearsal for the top units and a final audition for those hoping to snag a final roster spot.

news

Why Matt Ryan Is Exiting Preseason Feeling Confident In Colts' Offense

Ryan played 13 snaps in the Colts' preseason finale Saturday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers – his final tune-up before making his Colts regular season debut Sept. 11 against the Houston Texans.

news

Matt Ryan To Face Tom Brady In Colts' Final Preseason Game Saturday At Lucas Oil Stadium Against Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Ryan and the Colts' starters will play about a half, while Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles said on Thursday Brady and his team's healthy starters will play in Saturday's preseason finale.

news

Colts' RB Jonathan Taylor, LB Shaquille Leonard To Be Honored Among NFL's Top 20 Players

Taylor and Leonard were both voted by their peers as top-20 players in NFL Network's annual Top 100 Players ranking. Where the two Colts All-Pros are ranked will be revealed Sunday evening.

news

2022 Colts Fan Of The Year Nominations Open Though Oct. 3

The 2022 Colts Fan Of The Year will win a trip to Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Ariz and could be named the 2022 NFL Ultimate Fan Of The Year.

Super Hero Pack

Super Hero Pack

Get all 3 AFC South home matchups PLUS an exclusive "Blue" bobblehead for just $130!

GET YOUR PACK!
Advertising