Colts See Darren Sproles Ability In Undrafted Running Back Josh Ferguson

INDIANAPOLIS – Darren Sproles.

That name doesn't sit too well with Colts fans.

Sproles stands 5-6, but his elusiveness stirs up nightmares.

It was Sproles helping give the Colts their first road loss in 2007 with a punt and kick return for a touchdown. It was Sproles scoring the game-winning touchdown over the Colts in the 2009 Wild Card. Just for good measure, in a 2011 game against the Colts, Sproles had 190 all-purpose yards with the Saints.

No one needs to remind Jim Irsay of these games.

If the opportunity presents itself, Irsay would love to have his own Sproles-like back.

It's something Irsay mentioned back in March at the League Meetings.

As the Colts shuffled the ball carriers behind Frank Gore this offseason, they brought up the idea of acquiring a shiftier back---one that can impact the game in a multitude of ways.

Josh Ferguson heard this pitch, too.

During the draft process, Colts offensive coordinator Rob Chudzinski (an assistant coach with those Sproles' teams in San Diego) spoke to Ferguson about how he could fit into the Colts' offense.

When it was time for undrafted free agents to be signed, the Colts pounced on Ferguson.

"That was pretty encouraging," Ferguson says of hearing the Sproles-type pitch from Chud.