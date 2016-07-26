Colts Report To Anderson For 2016 Training Camp

ANDERSON, Ind. – The first team in the AFC has reported for Training Camp.
On Tuesday morning, the Colts made the trip up I-69 to Anderson University to begin a 16-day stay, with 11 open practices.
Tuesday was a day for physicals, conditioning tests and various meetings.
The Colts will be getting on the practice field on Wednesday morning for a closed walk-through and then have their first open practice in the afternoon.
What did players and coaches have to say on report day?
Left Tackle Anthony Castonzo has the long-term contract signed after last year's Training Camp and is now focused on improving his play from 2015.
Castonzo: "I wasn't happy with my performance (in 2015). I'll be honest. I feel like I need to come out and have a better year than I did last year. And I feel like I'm primed and ready to do that.
"I did a lot of stuff differently (this offseason). I focused a lot on my body. I've never really supplemented in the past and I kind of worked that into my offseason. My overall health, my joints feel good. My body is just feeling better going into a season than in my (whole) career."
Offensive Coordiantor Rob Chudzinski knows what one of the major focuses will be for his unit this camp.
Chudzinski: "One of our goals of this Training Camp is to really establish the physicality of our team and our offensive line. Obviously, we have a lot of spots that we are working through.
"You want continuity and you have to have continuity on the offensive line. The more they are playing together, better off they are and we will be. At the same time, we've got to get the best five and we've got to work through that process. Ultimately, that's the No. 1 goal---to find the best five in those spots and then get them the time they need together."
Safety T.J. Green wants to show this camp that he can run the defense from the safety position. New coordinator Ted Monachino believes Green made a "quantum leap" during the offseason program in handling the playbook.
Green: "I think I have really grown from the day I stepped through the doors. My knowledge of the playbook has really got on a high level so I feel like I can go out there and play fast, not think too much."
Wide Receiver T.Y. Hilton chose the Ferrari-themed backpack to start off camp, a fitting resemblance for what the Colts have at the top of the receiver depth chart.
Hilton: "Yep, we've got a lot of speed in the receiver room. So I went with a Ferrari and we are just going to play fast and have fun."
Center Ryan Kelly spent time with Andrew Luck earlier this month, trying to continue to build the quarterback/center relationship. On Tuesday, Kelly's linemates raved about the maturity the rookie displayed during the offseason program.
Kelly: "Playing center, obviously you have to have a sense of leadership. You have to control those four guys around you and the entire offense but at the same time, I think you have to establish yourself as a good player and kind of walk the walk before you can say stuff as a leader."
Inside Linebacker D'Qwell Jackson says while there is a different feel to the 2016 season, the motivation and sense of urgency for the ultimate goal hasn't wavered.
Jackson: "I think a sense of purpose right now. I think last year we had a lot of expectations coming in and a lot of guys probably didn't know how to answer a lot of those questions."
Defensive Tackle Art Jones says he must use this camp/preseason to get into shape, show why he belongs here, before his four-game suspension kicks in come September.
Jones: "I feel great. I'm ready to practice. I'm with the trainers right now and whenever they tell me to be out on the field, I'll be ready."
"I'm on a mission. I'm sticking with my mission and that's to come here, dominate and play at a high level. I apologize to the organization, more importantly my teammates and the fans and I appreciate all their support. It's a small thing that I got to get through, but I'll get through this. When October comes, I'll be fresh, healthy and ready to dominate. You better believe that."
Quarterback Andrew Luck brings a little more motivation into this camp for how 2015 went, on many levels. With about "99 percent" of the offense installed, Luck had an interesting take to any pressure questions after signing a new six-year, $140 million contract.
Luck: "I've always thought this about pressure and expectations---I've always had high expectations for myself, probably higher what other people expect. Then as far as pressure, I think pressure is a privilege and pressure from your coach, your teammates, and your close friends and family is what's important to me."
Left Guard Jack Mewhort says this is the best he's felt going into a camp (this is his third Training Camp) and knows there's more of an emphasis on the run game this offseason. On Tuesday, Mewhort also touched on a more vocal Andrew Luck.
Mewhort: "I think he's taken more ownership. I believe that happens with every football player as they get older and older and get more years under their belt. It's been really good this offseason to see him become more vocal. He's a natural born leader but to see him take more steps in that is great."
Defensive Coordinator Ted Monachino grouped D'Qwell Jackson, Nate Irving, Sio Moore together in the effort to replace Jerrell Freeman.
Monachino: "The view is we've got three really good players there and we've got a young player (Antonio Morrison) that is going to come in and push those guys."
Wide Receiver Donte Moncrief is out of the boot and is ready to go, after missing the offseason program due to a toe injury.
Moncrief: "It killed me every day seeing those guys go and I just wanted to rip that boot off.
"(Last year) was just a little something. I know I can do more than that. I'm ready to do more than that, ready to do more for my team."