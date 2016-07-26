Colts Report To Anderson For 2016 Training Camp

Castonzo: "I wasn't happy with my performance (in 2015). I'll be honest. I feel like I need to come out and have a better year than I did last year. And I feel like I'm primed and ready to do that.

"I did a lot of stuff differently (this offseason). I focused a lot on my body. I've never really supplemented in the past and I kind of worked that into my offseason. My overall health, my joints feel good. My body is just feeling better going into a season than in my (whole) career."