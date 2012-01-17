COLTS RELIEVE CALDWELL

"I just want to thank Jim Caldwell and acknowledge all of the outstanding things that he has done for our franchise," Colts Owner and Chief Executive Officer Jim Irsay said. "This is someone who took us to the Super Bowl, winning an AFC Championship game here at home and going to Miami. He did an outstanding job in the playoff game (in 2010), getting us to the playoffs and winning the division the year after (the Super Bowl). This was a difficult decision. I think that it was based on the feeling that this was a direction the franchise needed to go, and I wanted to make sure that we took all the time we needed to make sure that it was the right decision."

In three seasons as head coach with the Colts, Caldwell compiled a 26-22 regular season record and a 2-2 mark in the postseason. He won two AFC South Division Championships (2009-10), an AFC Championship (2009) and led Indianapolis to Super Bowl XLIV. Caldwell became the fifth rookie coach in NFL history to take his team to the championship game.

"We appreciate the job that Coach Caldwell has done for the organization and the Indianapolis community," General Manager Ryan Grigson said. "I was briefly able get to know the kind of man he is and what he represents, but after consulting with Mr. Irsay we knew we had to go another direction. I wish Coach Caldwell and his family all the best."