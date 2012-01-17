COLTS RELIEVE CALDWELL

The Indianapolis Colts announced today that Head Coach Jim Caldwell has been relieved from his current responsibilities.

Jan 17, 2012 at 09:14 AM
horseshoe-author-2
Colts.com

Colts.com Writer

"I just want to thank Jim Caldwell and acknowledge all of the outstanding things that he has done for our franchise," Colts Owner and Chief Executive Officer Jim Irsay said. "This is someone who took us to the Super Bowl, winning an AFC Championship game here at home and going to Miami. He did an outstanding job in the playoff game (in 2010), getting us to the playoffs and winning the division the year after (the Super Bowl). This was a difficult decision. I think that it was based on the feeling that this was a direction the franchise needed to go, and I wanted to make sure that we took all the time we needed to make sure that it was the right decision."

In three seasons as head coach with the Colts, Caldwell compiled a 26-22 regular season record and a 2-2 mark in the postseason. He won two AFC South Division Championships (2009-10), an AFC Championship (2009) and led Indianapolis to Super Bowl XLIV. Caldwell became the fifth rookie coach in NFL history to take his team to the championship game.

"We appreciate the job that Coach Caldwell has done for the organization and the Indianapolis community," General Manager Ryan Grigson said. "I was briefly able get to know the kind of man he is and what he represents, but after consulting with Mr. Irsay we knew we had to go another direction.  I wish Coach Caldwell and his family all the best."

Caldwell originally joined the Colts in 2002 as the team's quarterbacks coach. He spent his first three seasons in that role before earning the expanded title of assistant head coach in 2005. In 2008, Caldwell was promoted to associate head coach prior to taking the helm in 2009. As the team's quarterbacks coach, he guided Pro Bowl quarterback Peyton Manning to three of his four MVP honors. Prior to the 2011 campaign, the Colts ranked in the top three in AFC passing offense and top six in the NFL for 13 consecutive seasons, including leading the league three times.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 13 Game vs. Houston Texans

The Colts released their Week 13 unofficial depth chart ahead Sunday's AFC South clash against the Houston Texans. Check it out below:
news

NO-FEE "Maniac Monday" Tickets Available For Final Two Games | 12 HOURS ONLY!

This no-fee offer is available for 12 hours only today from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. ET
news

By The Numbers: Buccaneers 38, Colts 31 (2021 Week 12)

Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' Week 12 game of the 2021 season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 
news

Robert Mathis 'Humbled, Honored' Upon Being Inducted Into Colts' Ring Of Honor

Legendary Indianapolis Colts pass rusher Robert Mathis — the NFL's all-time leader in strip sacks, and the Colts' all-time leader in sacks — on Sunday was formally inducted into the Colts' Ring of Honor at halftime of Indy's Week 12 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
news

2021 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Bucs,  Week 12

As the Colts welcome Tom Brady and the Buccaneers to Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, which players could help your fantasy team in Week 12?
news

Colts Mailbag: Jonathan Taylor For MVP, Defending Tom Brady, Matchups vs. Buccaneers

Ahead of welcoming the defending Super Bowl champions to Lucas Oil Stadium, Colts fans had questions about a number of topics ranging from Jonathan Taylor's MVP case to how Matt Eberflus' defense can slow down Tom Brady. 
news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 12 Game vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Colts released their Week 12 unofficial depth chart ahead Sunday's road matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Check it out below:
news

1956 Throwback Game: Celebrate Colts Football Over The Decades at Lucas Oil Stadium This Sunday!

The Indianapolis Colts will celebrate several generations of Colts football at the team's 1956 "Throwback Game" this coming Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
news

Colts, Caesars Sportsbook Offer $500 Toward 2022 Season Tickets

Indianapolis Colts fans who open and wager with a new Caesars Sportsbook account before Dec. 26 are eligible to receive a $500 credit toward purchasing or renewing 2022 Colts season tickets
news

Colts' Defense Turns In 'Tremendous Performance' Against Bills, MVP Candidate Josh Allen

The Indianapolis Colts came into Sunday's road matchup against the Buffalo Bills well aware of quarterback Josh Allen's elite abilities. By executing a solid plan up front and in the secondary, however, the Colts were able to throw Allen off his game and earn a huge victory.
news

By The Numbers: Colts 41, Bills 15 (2021 Week 11)

Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' Week 11 game of the 2021 season against the Buffalo Bills
news

2021 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Bills, Week 11

As the Colts head to Buffalo for a matchup with the Bills, which players could help your fantasy team in Week 11?
Limited Offer: $500 Off 2022 Season Tickets!

Limited Offer: $500 Off 2022 Season Tickets!

Colts Fans! Now through December 26, get $500 off your season tickets with our new promotion in partnership with Caesars Sportsbook.

LEARN MORE
Advertising