Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart Week 2 Game At Jacksonville Jaguars

OFFENSE
» WR: Alec Pierce, Mike Strachan, Dezmon Patmon
» LT: Matt Pryor, Bernhard Raimann
» LG: Quenton Nelson
» C: Ryan Kelly, Wesley French
» RG: Danny Pinter, Will Fries
» RT: Braden Smith, Dennis Kelly, Luke Tenuta
» TE: Mo Alie-Cox
» TE: Kylen Granson, Jelani Woods
» WR: Parris Campbell
» WR: Michael Pittman Jr., Ashton Dulin
» QB: Matt Ryan, Nick Foles, Sam Ehlinger
» RB: Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines, Deon Jackson
- Running back Jonathan Taylor's 161 rushing yards were the fifth-highest total of his career and the sixth time he gained 150 or more yards on the ground over 33 career games (he's gained 100 or more yards 14 times). Taylor also cleared 3,000 career rushing yards early in the first half, and is now 859 yards shy of 4,000 in his career.
- Rookie Bernhard Raimann played 16 snaps in his NFL debut: Four as a sixth offensive linemen and 12 as a left tackle. Head coach Frank Reich said on Monday the Colts plan to rotate in Raimann, a 2022 third-round pick, with starter Matt Pryor during the season. "Bernie has done enough to show us that we trust him being on there," Reich said. "We think it's meaningful for him to get game reps. I thought Matt looked good in the game. Matt graded out pretty high in the game. I thought Bernie also did pretty well. So, we'll continue to rotate those guys, the amount will be a week-to-week decision."
- Wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. played 90 of 92 offensive snaps and finished Week 1 with the second-most receptions (nine) and second-most yards (123) he's had in a game over his three years in the NFL.
- The rest of the Colts' wide receiver snaps: Parris Campbell (71), Alec Pierce (47), Ashton Dulin (32) and Mike Strachan (11).
- Dulin earned Pro Football Focus' second-highest run blocking grade (89.9) among wide receivers in Week 1.
DEFENSE
» DE: Kwity Paye, Tyquan Lewis, Dayo Odeyingbo
» DT: DeForest Buckner, Byron Cowart
» NT: Grover Stewart, Eric Johnson II
» DE: Yannick Ngakoue, Ifeadi Odenigbo, Ben Banogu
» WLB: Bobby Okereke, E.J. Speed, Grant Stuard
» MLB: Shaquille Leonard
» SAM: Zaire Franklin, JoJo Domann
» CB: Brandon Facyson, Dallis Flowers
» FS: Julian Blackmon, Rodney Thomas II
» SS: Nick Cross, Rodney McLeod Jr.
» N: Kenny Moore II, Tony Brown
» CB: Stephon Gilmore, Isaiah Rodgers
- Five players played all 70 defensive snaps in Houston: Linebacker Zaire Franklin, safety Julian Blackmon, cornerback Kenny Moore II, linebacker Bobby Okereke and safety Nick Cross.
- In base personnel, the Colts had linebacker E.J. Speed on the field (38 snaps); in nickel, Speed came off for cornerback Brandon Facyson (32 snaps).
- Defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis was the first guy off the sideline in the Colts' D-line rotation and showcased his versatility, playing 22 snaps at defensive end, nine at defensive tackle and one at the nose.
- Franklin's eight tackles and Paye's two sacks each led the Colts in those departments.
- The Colts on Tuesday signed cornerback Tony Brown to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. Brown was elevated to the active roster from the practice squad for Week 1.
SPECIALISTS
» P: Matt Haack
» PK:
» H: Matt Haack
» LS: Luke Rhodes
» KR: Isaiah Rodgers, Ashton Dulin
» PR: Nyheim Hines
- The Colts waived kicker Rodrigo Blankenship on Tuesday after he missed a game-winning 42-yard field goal and had two kickoffs go out of bounds against Houston. The Colts signed kickers Chase McLaughlin and Lucas Havrisik to the practice squad on Tuesday.
- Punter Matt Haack connected on a career high 70-yard punt that was downed at the one-yard line by linebacker Grant Stuard.
- Haack averaged 44.8 yards per punt and three of his four punts were downed inside the 20-yard line.
- Colts special teams snap leaders: Speed (24), Stuard (23), cornerback Tony Brown (23), linebacker JoJo Domann (20) and safety Rodney McLeod (18). Franklin, in addition to playing every defensive snap, also played 18 snaps on special teams.