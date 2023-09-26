Unofficial Depth Chart

Colts release unofficial depth chart for Week 4 game vs. Los Angeles Rams

The Colts released their Week 4 unofficial depth chart ahead of their game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lucas Oil Stadium. Check it out below:

Sep 26, 2023 at 02:05 PM
Moore_Raven
Raven Moore

Contributing Writer

OFFENSE

» WR: Michael Pittman Jr.

» LT: Bernhard Raimann

» LG: Quenton Nelson, Arlington Hambright

» C: Ryan Kelly, Wesley French

» RG: Will Fries, Josh Sills

» RT: Braden Smith, Blake Freeland

» TE: Mo Alie-Cox, Drew Ogletree

» TE: Kylen Granson, Will Mallory

» WR: Josh Downs, Isaiah McKenzie

» WR: Alec Pierce

» QB: Anthony Richardson, Gardner Minshew, Sam Ehlinger

» RB: Zack Moss, Trey Sermon, Jake Funk

  • On Monday, head coach Shane Steichen said that Anthony Richardson and Ryan Kelly were still in concussion protocol.
  • Gardner Minshew started in place of Richardson in Week 3 and completed 27 of his 44 passes for 227 yards and threw a touchdown pass to Zack Moss.

DEFENSE

» DE: Kwity Paye, Tyquan Lewis, Jake Martin

» DT: DeForest Buckner, Taven Bryan

» NT: Grover Stewart, Eric Johnson II, Adetomiwa Adebawore

» DE: Samson Ebukam, Dayo Odeyingbo, Isaiah Land

» WLB: Shaquille Leonard, Grant Stuard

» MLB: Zaire Franklin, Segun Olubi

» SAM: E.J. Speed, Cameron McGrone

» CB: JuJu Brents, Darrell Baker Jr.

» FS: Rodney Thomas II, Trevor Denbow

» SS: Julian Blackmon, Nick Cross

» N: Kenny Moore II, Tony Brown

» CB: Dallis Flowers, Jaylon Jones

  • JuJu Brents made his NFL debut Week 3 against the Baltimore Ravens. In that game he had four tackles, a pass deflection, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
  • Zaire Franklin has had double-digit tackles in each game this season. Against Baltimore, he had 15 as well as a sack, tackle for loss and quarterback hit.

SPECIALISTS

» P: Rigoberto Sanchez

» PK: Matt Gay

» H: Rigoberto Sanchez

» LS: Luke Rhodes

» KR: Dallis Flowers, Isaiah McKenzie, Josh Downs

» PR: Dallis Flowers, Isaiah McKenzie, Josh Downs

  • Matt Gay made history in Week 3 after making four 50+ yard field goals in the Colts 22-19 win over the Baltimore Ravens.

Advertising