Colts release unofficial depth chart for Week 4 game vs. Los Angeles Rams

OFFENSE
» WR: Michael Pittman Jr.
» LT: Bernhard Raimann
» LG: Quenton Nelson, Arlington Hambright
» C: Ryan Kelly, Wesley French
» RG: Will Fries, Josh Sills
» RT: Braden Smith, Blake Freeland
» TE: Mo Alie-Cox, Drew Ogletree
» TE: Kylen Granson, Will Mallory
» WR: Josh Downs, Isaiah McKenzie
» WR: Alec Pierce
» QB: Anthony Richardson, Gardner Minshew, Sam Ehlinger
» RB: Zack Moss, Trey Sermon, Jake Funk
- On Monday, head coach Shane Steichen said that Anthony Richardson and Ryan Kelly were still in concussion protocol.
- Gardner Minshew started in place of Richardson in Week 3 and completed 27 of his 44 passes for 227 yards and threw a touchdown pass to Zack Moss.
DEFENSE
» DE: Kwity Paye, Tyquan Lewis, Jake Martin
» DT: DeForest Buckner, Taven Bryan
» NT: Grover Stewart, Eric Johnson II, Adetomiwa Adebawore
» DE: Samson Ebukam, Dayo Odeyingbo, Isaiah Land
» WLB: Shaquille Leonard, Grant Stuard
» MLB: Zaire Franklin, Segun Olubi
» SAM: E.J. Speed, Cameron McGrone
» CB: JuJu Brents, Darrell Baker Jr.
» FS: Rodney Thomas II, Trevor Denbow
» SS: Julian Blackmon, Nick Cross
» N: Kenny Moore II, Tony Brown
» CB: Dallis Flowers, Jaylon Jones
- JuJu Brents made his NFL debut Week 3 against the Baltimore Ravens. In that game he had four tackles, a pass deflection, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
- Zaire Franklin has had double-digit tackles in each game this season. Against Baltimore, he had 15 as well as a sack, tackle for loss and quarterback hit.
SPECIALISTS
» P: Rigoberto Sanchez
» PK: Matt Gay
» H: Rigoberto Sanchez
» LS: Luke Rhodes
» KR: Dallis Flowers, Isaiah McKenzie, Josh Downs
» PR: Dallis Flowers, Isaiah McKenzie, Josh Downs
- Matt Gay made history in Week 3 after making four 50+ yard field goals in the Colts 22-19 win over the Baltimore Ravens.