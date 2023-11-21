Colts release unofficial depth chart for Week 12 game vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

OFFENSE
» WR: Michael Pittman Jr.
» LT: Bernhard Raimann
» LG: Quenton Nelson, Arlington Hambright
» C: Ryan Kelly, Wesley French, Jack Anderson
» RG: Will Fries, Josh Sills
» RT: Braden Smith, Blake Freeland
» TE: Mo Alie-Cox, Drew Ogletree
» TE: Kylen Granson, Will Mallory
» WR: Josh Downs, Isaiah McKenzie
» WR: Alec Pierce, Juwann Winfree
» QB: Gardner Minshew II, Sam Ehlinger
» RB: Jonathan Taylor, Zack Moss, Trey Sermon
- After missing the four previous games, Smith returned to action in Week 10 against the New England Patriots.
- Taylor's rushing touchdown against the Patriots was his second of the season and third touchdown overall.
DEFENSE
» DE: Kwity Paye, Tyquan Lewis, Jake Martin
» DT: DeForest Buckner, Adetomiwa Adebawore
» NT: Taven Bryan, Eric Johnson II
» DE: Samson Ebukam, Dayo Odeyingbo, Isaiah Land
» WLB: E.J. Speed, Grant Stuard OR Ronnie Harrison Jr.
» MLB: Zaire Franklin, Segun Olubi
» SAM: Grant Stuard, Cameron McGrone
» CB: JuJu Brents, Ameer Speed
» FS: Rodney Thomas II, Trevor Denbow
» SS: Julian Blackmon, Nick Cross
» N: Kenny Moore II, Tony Brown
» CB: Jaylon Jones, Darrell Baker Jr.
- On Tuesday, linebacker Shaquille Leonard was waived by the Colts.
- With three first half sacks in Week 10, Odeyingbo became the first Colts' defender to do that since Dwight Freeney it did in 2005.
SPECIALISTS
» P: Rigoberto Sanchez
» PK: Matt Gay
» H: Rigoberto Sanchez
» LS: Luke Rhodes
» KR: Isaiah McKenzie, Josh Downs
» PR: Isaiah McKenzie, Josh Downs