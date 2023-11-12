Dayo Odeyingbo makes a statement with three first half sacks versus New England Patriots

As sweet as his breakout performance was, it was made even sweeter for Odeyingbo since he had several family members in attendance.

"It's really important for me to be able to put on for my family," Odeyingbo said. "It's the most family I've had at a game probably in my whole life. I think I have 13 family members here. So, I'm just happy to be able to go out there and be able to give them a show. A lot of them are watching their first football game at any level, so it's really exciting."

Playing in front of loved ones like his brother, uncles and cousins, Odeyingbo said he wanted to make sure their first NFL experience was a memorable one.

"Just having that much family in the building, I kind of felt like it was a little more personal," Odeyingbo said. "It meant a little bit more today. Obviously, you want to come out and put your best self on every week, but I feel like that gave me that extra inch."

Though Odeyingo's role has been primarily as a rotational player this season, he has consistently been able to generate pressure this season. So, with this weekend's breakout game, he said it was a result of all the hard work he'd put in leading to this moment.