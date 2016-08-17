Colts/Ravens Preseason Game To Air Live Nationally On NFL Network This Saturday

Intro: There are multiple ways to watch the Colts’ preseason home opener on Saturday night at Lucas Oil Stadium. How can you watch?

Aug 17, 2016 at 08:39 AM
Kevin Bowen

Colts.com Writer

INDIANAPOLIS – Good news for Colts fans wanting to tune into Saturday night's preseason home opener.

NFL Network will air the 7:00 p.m. ET kick live from Lucas Oil Stadium.

They will also have the corresponding home TV announcers on the NFL Network call --- Don Fischer (play-by-play), Rick Venturi (color) and Larra Overton (sideline) will have the broadcast for the 7:00 p.m. EST kickoff.

The national attention around the Colts/Ravens makes sense with Andrew Luck returning to game action for the first time since November 2015.

Locally, fans can still watch the preseason home opener live on FOX 59. Also, FOX 59 will be carrying a live stream on their website.

If you aren't around a TV, tuning in on radio will take you to 1070 The Fan to hear 'Voice of the Colts' Bob Lamey (play-by-play), Jim Sorgi (color) and Matt Taylor (sideline).

NFL Network will be re-airing the Colts and Ravens on Thursday, August 25 at 10:00 a.m. ET.

*A reminder that all live games on NFL Network are subject to local blackout. *

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

