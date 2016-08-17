Colts/Ravens Preseason Game To Air Live Nationally On NFL Network This Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS – Good news for Colts fans wanting to tune into Saturday night's preseason home opener.

NFL Network will air the 7:00 p.m. ET kick live from Lucas Oil Stadium.

They will also have the corresponding home TV announcers on the NFL Network call --- Don Fischer (play-by-play), Rick Venturi (color) and Larra Overton (sideline) will have the broadcast for the 7:00 p.m. EST kickoff.

The national attention around the Colts/Ravens makes sense with Andrew Luck returning to game action for the first time since November 2015.

Locally, fans can still watch the preseason home opener live on FOX 59. Also, FOX 59 will be carrying a live stream on their website.

If you aren't around a TV, tuning in on radio will take you to 1070 The Fan to hear 'Voice of the Colts' Bob Lamey (play-by-play), Jim Sorgi (color) and Matt Taylor (sideline).

NFL Network will be re-airing the Colts and Ravens on Thursday, August 25 at 10:00 a.m. ET.