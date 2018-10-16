Colts Quick Scouting Report: Week 7 Vs. Buffalo Bills

THIS WEEK

First and foremost is the status of Allen, the Bills' signal caller, whom Bills head coach Sean McDermott declares week-to-week.

"The injury puts Allen's status for Sunday's game at the Indianapolis Colts in doubt. McDermott said he and his offensive staff will 'work through' whether Nathan Peterman or Derek Anderson would replace Allen as the starter if he cannot play at the Colts," according to ESPN's Bills reporter, Mike Rodak.

If Allen cannot play, then it appears to be between Peterman and 14-year vet Derek Anderson, whom the team signed last week, to start this Sunday in Indianapolis.

All this points to a likely scenario in which the Colts will have to deal with a heavy dose of McCoy and the Bills' run game. Through six games, Buffalo has passed it 170 times compared to 168 carries.

The Bills' defense can be a very aggressive group against quarterbacks, as their 19 sacks — former Colts first-round pick Jerry Hughes leads them with 4.5 — are tied with the Colts for third most in the league. Their 12 takeaways are also tied for sixth.

The good news for the Colts on that front is that they got starting left tackle Anthony Castonzo back last week against the Jets, and rookie Braden Smith has been playing quite well at right tackle the last two weeks.

Perhaps the tallest task for the Colts offense against the Bills will be the Colts' depleted group of pass catchers against a very good Buffalo secondary. The Colts have been without leading receiver T.Y. Hilton the last two weeks, without starting tight end Jack Doyle the last four weeks, plus receivers Ryan Grant and Marcus Johnson both left last week's game early with ankle injuries. Johnson today was placed on IR, and the team signed veteran Dontrelle Inman.