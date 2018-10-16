Colts Quick Scouting Report: Week 7 Vs. Buffalo Bills

The Indianapolis Colts host the Buffalo Bills this weekend. Both teams have had more struggles than they’d prefer and are coming off of losses, so they will look for a boost against each other on Sunday.

Oct 16, 2018 at 11:23 AM
Arthur_Jake
Jake Arthur

Colts.com Contributor

2017_1210_BUF_5350

INDIANAPOLIS — This week, the Indianapolis Colts (1-5) get a revenge game of sorts against the visiting Buffalo Bills (2-4).

Last year, the two teams played in Week 14 in what could have been considered a favorable matchup for Indy going into the game. However, the weather had different plans, dumping a comforter of snow on the Orchard Park, N.Y., area, and the Bills escaped with a 13-7 overtime win.

It wasn't the first time the Colts have lost a late-season game in the snow in Buffalo either, as they fell, 30-7, in Week 17 of the 2009 season to the trio of Ryan Fitzpatrick, Fred Jackson and Terrell Owens.

This week the conditions will be more accommodating as the game will be played in the temperature-controlled environment of Lucas Oil Stadium.

LAST WEEK

Like the Colts, the Bills are coming off of a Week 6 loss. The Houston Texans — victors over the Colts in Week 4 — defeated the Bills, 20-13, on Sunday.

Bills rookie starting quarterback Josh Allen injured his elbow late in the third quarter when he was hit by a defender after making a pass. He was replaced by second-year pro Nathan Peterman.

Before leaving the game, Allen was 10-of-17 passing for 84 yards and was sacked twice. Peterman posted a line of 6-of-12 for 61 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in Allen's absence.

The Bills began the fourth quarter with Peterman tossing a 16-yard touchdown over a defender and into the hands of wide receiver Zay Jones, taking the lead for the first time in the game, 13-10.

Houston would later tie the game up with a 27-yard Ka'imi Fairbairn field goal, but Buffalo's answer was a Peterman pass intercepted by Houston cornerback Johnathan Joseph. who returned it 28 yards for a touchdown. With the Texans then leading 20-13, Peterman would again throw an interception on the ensuing drive, this one to defensive back Kareem Jackson.

Despite their struggles passing the ball, Bills running back LeSean McCoy had a respectable day on the ground, carrying the ball 16 times for 73 yards (4.6 avg) and chipping in 21 yards on three receptions.

The Bills' defense kept the Texans' offense — led by a banged-up Deshaun Watson — in check, as Houston totaled just 216 yards and 13 points.

Watson, who is nursing a chest injury, was sacked a staggering seven times. He had arguably his roughest game of the season, passing for just 177 yards and throwing one touchdown compared to two interceptions. The second-year star had strung together four straight games with at least 300 yards passing before Sunday.

THIS WEEK

First and foremost is the status of Allen, the Bills' signal caller, whom Bills head coach Sean McDermott declares week-to-week.

"The injury puts Allen's status for Sunday's game at the Indianapolis Colts in doubt. McDermott said he and his offensive staff will 'work through' whether Nathan Peterman or Derek Anderson would replace Allen as the starter if he cannot play at the Colts," according to ESPN's Bills reporter, Mike Rodak.

If Allen cannot play, then it appears to be between Peterman and 14-year vet Derek Anderson, whom the team signed last week, to start this Sunday in Indianapolis.

All this points to a likely scenario in which the Colts will have to deal with a heavy dose of McCoy and the Bills' run game. Through six games, Buffalo has passed it 170 times compared to 168 carries.

The Bills' defense can be a very aggressive group against quarterbacks, as their 19 sacks — former Colts first-round pick Jerry Hughes leads them with 4.5 — are tied with the Colts for third most in the league. Their 12 takeaways are also tied for sixth.

The good news for the Colts on that front is that they got starting left tackle Anthony Castonzo back last week against the Jets, and rookie Braden Smith has been playing quite well at right tackle the last two weeks.

Perhaps the tallest task for the Colts offense against the Bills will be the Colts' depleted group of pass catchers against a very good Buffalo secondary. The Colts have been without leading receiver T.Y. Hilton the last two weeks, without starting tight end Jack Doyle the last four weeks, plus receivers Ryan Grant and Marcus Johnson both left last week's game early with ankle injuries. Johnson today was placed on IR, and the team signed veteran Dontrelle Inman.

Aside from Allen, the Bills are pretty healthy, amazingly having no players with an injury designation on their Week 6 official injury report.

2018 KEY STATS

Offense:

  • Tied for 28th in penalties (47)
  • 30th in sacks allowed (24)
  • 31st in total offense (222.5 YPG)
  • 31st on third downs (28%)
  • 32nd in scoring (12.7 PPG)
  • 32nd in pass offense (123.0 YPG)
  • Tied for 32nd in interceptions thrown (9)
  • 32nd in quarterback rating

Defense:

  • 3rd in total defense (311.7 YPG)
  • Tied for 3rd in sacks (19)
  • 3rd in yards per pass attempt allowed (6.7 YPA)
  • Tied for 4th in 20-yard pass plays allowed (15)
  • 6th in pass defense (219.2 YPG)
  • Tied for 6th in takeaways (12)
  • 8th in run defense (92.5 YPG)
  • 27th in red zone defense (68.4%)

Related Content

news

In Case You Missed It: April 16-22

Look back at the best Indianapolis Colts videos, articles, photos, audio and social posts from the past week
news

Colts 2021 NFL Draft Position Preview: Linebacker

With the NFL Draft one week away, our position preview series rolls on with a look at this year's class of linebackers. 
news

Colts 2021 NFL Draft Position Preview: Edge Rusher

If the Colts look to bolster their pass rush with an early draft pick, who may be available on Day 1 or Day 2 of the NFL Draft?
news

Colts 2021 NFL Draft Position Preview: Interior Defensive Line

Which interior linemen are available in next week's NFL Draft?
news

Colts 2021 NFL Draft Position Preview: Interior Offensive Line

Who's available among guards and centers with the NFL Draft less than two weeks away?
news

Indianapolis Colts 2021 Mock Draft Monday: April 19

The Colts have the 21st overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Which players do various draft experts believe will land in Indianapolis? Check out this week's Mock Draft Monday.
news

Colts 2021 NFL Draft Position Preview: Offensive Tackles

If the Colts look to draft a tackle later this month, they'll have a deep, talented pool of players from which to choose. 
news

In Case You Missed It: April 9-15

Look back at the best Indianapolis Colts videos, articles, photos, audio and social posts from the past week
news

Colts 2021 NFL Draft Position Preview: Tight Ends

The 2021 class of tight ends is headlined by a generational talent in Florida's Kyle Pitts. 
news

Colts 2021 NFL Draft Position Preview: Wide Receivers

2021 will bring yet another loaded wide receiver draft class to the NFL. Here are some of the names you should know ahead of this year's NFL Draft. 
news

Colts 2021 NFL Draft Position Preview: Running Backs

The Colts have six picks in the 2021 NFL Draft, beginning with the 21st overall selection. Could another running back join a loaded backfield this year?
news

Indianapolis Colts 2021 Mock Draft Monday: April 12

The Colts have the 21st overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Which players do various draft experts believe will land in Indianapolis? Check out this week's Mock Draft Monday.

2021 Season Tickets Available Now!

Our 2021 home opponents are locked in. Secure your seats for the next season and defend home turf against the Seattle Seahawks, LA Rams, New England Patriots and more.

Learn More
Advertising