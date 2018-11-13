Colts Quick Scouting Report: Week 11 Vs. Tennessee Titans

THIS WEEK

Like last week with the Jaguars, Colts quarterback Andrew Luck has a tough test ahead of him with the Titans' defensive front featuring the likes of Jurrell Casey, Brian Orakpo and rookies Rashaan Evans and Harold Landry. Tennessee's front helps make things easier for one of the league's top pass defenses, allowing just 228 passing yards per game. Just like the Colts have with Malik Hooker, the Titans have their own ballhawk in safety Kevin Byard.

Tennessee's run defense is only slightly more generous, ranking tied for 10th (99.8 yards per game). Between Weeks 6-8, the Colts offense ran for 189.7 yards per game but came back down to earth last week against the Jaguars, running for 81. The Colts were dominant against the Buffalo Bills and Oakland Raiders when they were running at their previous volume, so we'll see if they try to establish it yet again this week against the Titans.

On defense, the Colts will have their hands full with Lewis and Henry. Both players can contribute both as runners and pass-catchers, combining for an average of 120 yards of offense per game.