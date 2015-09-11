Colts Prepare For Dual-Threat Bills Quarterback Tyrod Taylor

INDIANAPOLIS – On Sunday afternoon, Tyrod Taylor will lead a starting offense onto the field for the first time in his five NFL seasons.

Taylor's last start, ironically enough, came at the 2011 Orange Bowl when his Virginia Tech Hokies lost to Andrew Luck's Stanford Cardinal, 40-12.

Nearly five years later, Taylor is opposite Luck once again, this time in front of a Bills fan base hoping they have finally found their man under center.

Taylor will mark the 15th quarterback the Bills have used since their last playoff appearance in the 1999 season.

The fact that Taylor is under center to start a highly anticipated Bills campaign is a bit of a surprise.

Despite not taking the bulk of the first-team reps in Training Camp, Taylor dazzled during the preseason showcasing the traits that has Chuck Pagano's attention this week.

The 11 carries for 108 yards from Taylor this preseason was somewhat expected.

The 77.4 completion percentage this preseason? August, or not, that mark certainly screams starting quarterback.

That's what Taylor will be Sunday afternoon, after being a backup with the Baltimore Ravens for the first four years of his NFL career (Taylor has thrown 35 career passes).

The Colts head coach is familiar with Taylor's skillset after the now starting quarterback gave Pagano fits when the two were together in Baltimore for the 2011 season.

"No question about it, it's going to be a nightmare," Pagano says of trying to prepare for Taylor. "The toughest part is trying to simulate that in practice and get ready for what we're going to see come Sunday.