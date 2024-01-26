Colts position recap: Offensive Line

After a disappointing 2022 campaign, the Colts remained confident in their offensive line. Their decision to stand pat with the same starters proved to be the right one, as the offensive line played significantly better in 2023.

"Just the way they played together. They fought for each other. They were on the same page. The communication was great," head coach Shane Steichen said. "Ryan Kelly being the veteran that he is, and Quenton was awesome. Guys like Will Fries, Bernie and Freeland had to play a ton, Braden Smith and the moving parts – Tony (Sparano Jr.), our line coach, pulling that thing tight in there. Those guys playing for one another was awesome to see. You could see it on the field. You could feel it in here in the building, but they showed up every Sunday and played their tails off."