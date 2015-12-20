Colts Playoff Hopes Take Serious Hit In Loss To Texans

INDIANAPOLIS –First Quarter Recap

The Colts won the toss and deferred to the second half.

Houston's first drive penetrated deep into Colts territory before Vontae Davis made the type of plays the Colts need in Week 15. Davis picked off T.J. Yates at the Indianapolis' 15-yard line.

The Colts would flip field position but couldn't turn that into any points. From the Houston 40-yard line, Pat McAfee punted down to the Houston 11. The Texans took over there with 6:23 left in the opening quarter.

Early on, the Colts defense was doing its part via turnovers. A forced fumble from Mike Adams was recovered by the Pro Bowl safety. The Colts now had the ball at the Houston 42-yard line to start their drive.

The first quarter ended with the Colts deep in Texans territory.

At the end of the first quarter, the score was tied at zero.Second Quarter Recap

The Colts offense would thank its defense with seven points. On a third-and-four, Matt Hasselbeck found Donte Moncrief for an 11-yard touchdown. The Colts lead was 7-0 with 14:50 to go in the second quarter.

On Houston's next drive, Colts outside linebacker Trent Cole sacked T.J. Yates on a third down. The ensuing punt saw Quan Bray take off 33 yards to set up the Colts with another drive in Houston territory.

The good field position wouldn't equate to any points for the Colts. Indianapolis would have to settle for another Pat McAfee punt (inside the Houston 10-yard line).

For the second straight week, the Colts pass rush (combined with good secondary play) was causing havoc. Kendall Langford's sack of T.J. Yates would lead to another punt, and once again the Colts starting in Houston territory.

This time the Colts would come away with points. Adam Vinatieri's 29-yard field goal was his 21st straight make of 2015. At the 6:12 mark of the first half, the Colts led 10-0.

Houston began their next drive with Alfred Blue running for 41 yards. The Colts defense held from there though and benefited from Nick Novak missing on a 56-yard field goal.

Looking at a potentially late half score, the Colts went three-and-out, punting with the two-minute warning nearing.

The Texans would get some points to end the half, with Nick Novak knocking home a 22-yard field goal. On the drive, quarterback T.J. Yates went down in a non-contact injury and headed to the locker room. Backup Brandon Weeden finished the half.

At halftime, the Colts led the Texans 10-3.Third Quarter Recap

Despite a Houston penalty to keep the Colts drive alive, Indianapolis would have to punt to start the third quarter.

Robert Mathis would next get involved into the Colts pass rush. Facing a third-and-10, Mathis would sneak in a strip of Brandon Weeden, ending another Texans drive.

Houston would take its turn with the field position advantage. A sack of Matt Hasselbeck, back at the Colts one-yard line, gave the Texans terrific field position.

The Texans penalty-ridden afternoon continued. The mistakes didn't take them completely out of field goal range though. Nick Novak's 48-yarder cut the Colts lead to 10-6 with 2:42 left in the third quarter.

Another three-and-out would end the third quarter for the Colts.

At the end of the third quarter, the Colts led the Texans 10-6.Fourth Quarter Recap

Houston finally reached the end zone on a 10-play, 90-yard drive. An eight-yard touchdown toss from Brandon Weeden to Jalen Strong gave the Texans a 13-10 lead with 10:36 remaining.

The Colts desperate need for points took a serious hit when Matt Hasselbeck went down for good. Another hit taken by Hasselbeck sent him to the sideline and Charlie Whitehurst into the game.

A punt from the Colts sent the ball back to Houston, leading 13-10, with 6:46 to play in the game.

Houston couldn't milk the clock too much, punting with a little more than three minutes left.

Hasselbeck would somehow come back into the game, yet his stay on the field wouldn't last. A Griff Whalen fumble was returned to the Colts 21-yard line with 2:45 remaining.

The Colts defense would hold Houston to a field goal. The Texans lead was 16-10 with 1:55 to go. Indianapolis did not have any timeouts left.

There would be no historic comeback. On the first play, Texans cornerback A.J. Bouye intercepted Matt Hasselbeck.

The Texans 16-10 victory would be the team's first ever win in the city of Indianapols.

The Colts (6-8) will next travel to Miami (5-8) in Week 16 for a Sunday kickoff at 1:00 p.m. EST.

Colts Inactives

12-Andrew Luck

28-Greg Toler

30-D'Joun Smith

32-Colt Anderson

51-Sio Moore

60-Lance Louis

92-Bjoern Werner

Colts Pre-Game Notes

-With a win on Sunday, the Colts would need one win in the final two weeks of the regular season to clinch the AFC South.Weather Update

-With temperatures in the 40s, the roof and window are closed today at Lucas Oil Stadium.