Colts Playoff Hopes Take Serious Hit In Loss To Texans

Intro: The Colts playoffs hopes for 2015 nearly evaporated on Sunday in a 16-10 loss to the Houston Texans. Here were live in-game updates from the Colts and Texans meeting in Week 15 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Dec 20, 2015 at 08:08 AM
/assets/images/imported/IND/photos/person-cards/article-headshots/headshot-bowen-kevin.jpg
Kevin Bowen

Colts.com Writer

langford-kendall-01.jpg

INDIANAPOLISFirst Quarter Recap

The Colts won the toss and deferred to the second half.

Houston's first drive penetrated deep into Colts territory before Vontae Davis made the type of plays the Colts need in Week 15. Davis picked off T.J. Yates at the Indianapolis' 15-yard line.

The Colts would flip field position but couldn't turn that into any points. From the Houston 40-yard line, Pat McAfee punted down to the Houston 11. The Texans took over there with 6:23 left in the opening quarter.

Early on, the Colts defense was doing its part via turnovers. A forced fumble from Mike Adams was recovered by the Pro Bowl safety. The Colts now had the ball at the Houston 42-yard line to start their drive.

The first quarter ended with the Colts deep in Texans territory.

At the end of the first quarter, the score was tied at zero.Second Quarter Recap

The Colts offense would thank its defense with seven points. On a third-and-four, Matt Hasselbeck found Donte Moncrief for an 11-yard touchdown. The Colts lead was 7-0 with 14:50 to go in the second quarter.

On Houston's next drive, Colts outside linebacker Trent Cole sacked T.J. Yates on a third down. The ensuing punt saw Quan Bray take off 33 yards to set up the Colts with another drive in Houston territory.

The good field position wouldn't equate to any points for the Colts. Indianapolis would have to settle for another Pat McAfee punt (inside the Houston 10-yard line).

For the second straight week, the Colts pass rush (combined with good secondary play) was causing havoc. Kendall Langford's sack of T.J. Yates would lead to another punt, and once again the Colts starting in Houston territory.

This time the Colts would come away with points. Adam Vinatieri's 29-yard field goal was his 21st straight make of 2015. At the 6:12 mark of the first half, the Colts led 10-0.

Houston began their next drive with Alfred Blue running for 41 yards. The Colts defense held from there though and benefited from Nick Novak missing on a 56-yard field goal.

Looking at a potentially late half score, the Colts went three-and-out, punting with the two-minute warning nearing.

The Texans would get some points to end the half, with Nick Novak knocking home a 22-yard field goal. On the drive, quarterback T.J. Yates went down in a non-contact injury and headed to the locker room. Backup Brandon Weeden finished the half.

At halftime, the Colts led the Texans 10-3.Third Quarter Recap

Despite a Houston penalty to keep the Colts drive alive, Indianapolis would have to punt to start the third quarter.

Robert Mathis would next get involved into the Colts pass rush. Facing a third-and-10, Mathis would sneak in a strip of Brandon Weeden, ending another Texans drive.

Houston would take its turn with the field position advantage. A sack of Matt Hasselbeck, back at the Colts one-yard line, gave the Texans terrific field position.

The Texans penalty-ridden afternoon continued. The mistakes didn't take them completely out of field goal range though. Nick Novak's 48-yarder cut the Colts lead to 10-6 with 2:42 left in the third quarter.

Another three-and-out would end the third quarter for the Colts.

At the end of the third quarter, the Colts led the Texans 10-6.Fourth Quarter Recap

Houston finally reached the end zone on a 10-play, 90-yard drive. An eight-yard touchdown toss from Brandon Weeden to Jalen Strong gave the Texans a 13-10 lead with 10:36 remaining.

The Colts desperate need for points took a serious hit when Matt Hasselbeck went down for good. Another hit taken by Hasselbeck sent him to the sideline and Charlie Whitehurst into the game.

A punt from the Colts sent the ball back to Houston, leading 13-10, with 6:46 to play in the game.

Houston couldn't milk the clock too much, punting with a little more than three minutes left.

Hasselbeck would somehow come back into the game, yet his stay on the field wouldn't last. A Griff Whalen fumble was returned to the Colts 21-yard line with 2:45 remaining.

The Colts defense would hold Houston to a field goal. The Texans lead was 16-10 with 1:55 to go. Indianapolis did not have any timeouts left.

There would be no historic comeback. On the first play, Texans cornerback A.J. Bouye intercepted Matt Hasselbeck.

The Texans 16-10 victory would be the team's first ever win in the city of Indianapols.

The Colts (6-8) will next travel to Miami (5-8) in Week 16 for a Sunday kickoff at 1:00 p.m. EST.

Colts Inactives

12-Andrew Luck

28-Greg Toler

30-D'Joun Smith

32-Colt Anderson

51-Sio Moore

60-Lance Louis

92-Bjoern Werner

Colts Pre-Game Notes

-With a win on Sunday, the Colts would need one win in the final two weeks of the regular season to clinch the AFC South.Weather Update

-With temperatures in the 40s, the roof and window are closed today at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Looking to have pre-reserve gameday parking at Lucas Oil Stadium? Check out *Parkwhiz for your parking needs.*

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Yet Another Blocked Punt, Special Teams Touchdown Sets Tone For Colts In Huge Win Over Patriots

Matthew Adams charged untouched through the New England Patriots' protection to get his hands on a first-quarter punt attempt, which was recovered in the end zone by E.J. Speed for a huge tone-setting first-quarter touchdown in the Indianapolis Colts' eventual 27-17 victory Saturday night at Lucas Oil Stadium.
news

By The Numbers: Colts 27, Patriots 17 (2021 Week 15)

Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' Week 15 game of the 2021 season against the New England Patriots. 
news

Opportunistic Colts Defense Shuts Down Patriots For Three Quarters, Puts Clamps Down Late

The Indianapolis Colts' defense feasted on New England Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones early and often in Saturday night's huge Week 15 AFC showdown at Lucas Oil Stadium. New England's offense started to build momentum late, but the Colts bowed their neck to earn a massive 27-17 victory.
news

Colts Mailbag: AFC Playoff Odds And Scenarios, Bill Belichick's Patriots Defense, Jonathan Taylor's Shot At NFL MVP

Ahead of one of the biggest Colts games at Lucas Oil Stadium in recent memory, fans had questions for this week's mailbag on where the team stands in the AFC playoff picture, how Bill Belichick will try to limit the Colts' run game and if Jonathan Taylor has a shot at winning NFL MVP. 
news

Colts To Host Patriots For 'Primetime Saturday Night' In Indy

The Indianapolis Colts will host the New England Patriots at Lucas Oil Stadium this Saturday, Dec. 18 at 8:15 p.m., the team's second home primetime game this season.
news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 15 Game vs. New England Patriots

The Colts released their Week 15 unofficial depth chart ahead Saturday's massive primetime clash against the New England Patriots at Lucas Oil Stadium. Check it out below:
news

Colts Mailbag: AFC Playoff Race And Tiebreakers, Bill Belichick, Patriots, Kenny Moore II 

With the Colts finally reaching the bye week, fans had questions for this week's mailbag on the AFC Playoff picture, what to expect from Bill Belichick and the Patriots and Kenny Moore II's nomination for the 2021 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award. 
news

By The Numbers: Colts 31, Texans 0 (2021 Week 13)

Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' Week 13 game of the 2021 season against the Houston Texans. 
news

Colts' Defense Sets Tone, Posts First Road Shutout In Almost Three Decades

The Indianapolis Colts' defense was the tone-setter in Sunday's Week 13 victory over the Houston Texans, forcing turnovers on Houston's first two possessions and earning the Colts' first road shutout in 29 years.
news

2021 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Texans, Week 13

As the Colts head to Houston to face the Texans on Sunday, which players could help your fantasy team in Week 13?
news

Colts Mailbag: Run vs. Pass, AFC South And Wild Card Playoff Race, Hard Knocks

Ahead of an AFC South road trip to Houston to face the Texans, Colts fans had questions about a number of topics ranging from Frank Reich's playcalling to if winning the division is still a possibility. 
news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 13 Game vs. Houston Texans

The Colts released their Week 13 unofficial depth chart ahead Sunday's AFC South clash against the Houston Texans. Check it out below:
Limited Offer: $500 Off 2022 Season Tickets!

Limited Offer: $500 Off 2022 Season Tickets!

Colts Fans! Now through December 26, get $500 off your season tickets with our new promotion in partnership with Caesars Sportsbook.

LEARN MORE
Advertising