Colts Players Reflect On Their NFL Combine Experience

"Going from the beginning of the college season to the end of your first season in the NFL, hardest year by far," Thornton said. "It's like having triplets for your first set of kids. You can do all the preparation you want, but once it's there, you've got to perform. There are no excuses."

For defensive tackle Henry Anderson, the NFL Combine is still fresh – it was last year.

"It was just mentally draining for me. Most people don't see the first three days of it where it's a lot of the interviews and psychological testing and all the medical testing and stuff like that."

Including waking up early for drug tests. But that wasn't the worst part.

"I think the worst part was the MRIs. Any previous injury you've had they want to MRI. So, you end up sitting in the MRI thing for hours. So, that was no fun."

Anderson said the only thing players can really prepare for are the on-field drills – which went by pretty fast.

Defensive tackle Arthur Jones was hoping to run drills at the combine, but injury prevented him from doing so. And that just added to the uncertainty for him.

"I thought my stock would fall a little bit, which it did because I didn't work out. But at the end of the day, you don't want to go out there and reinjure yourself even worse," he said. "But it all worked out good. I'm here with a great organization."

Things worked for quarterback Matt Hasselbeck too. The NFL Combine, however, did not.

"I got bumped. I got an itinerary, but I never got a plane ticket."

Ouch.

"I told the guy, I said, 'Hey, I want you to know I strongly disagree with this decision.' And he said, 'Ok, kid. Thanks.'"

Now, with a successful 17-year career under his belt, Hasselbeck can laugh about it. Now, he says, it serves a purpose.

"Any adversity you hit along the way and I think we've all hit it at some point in our lives and at some point in our careers, it definitely makes me not take it for granted."

The message – take advantage of every opportunity you get. And even those you don't.