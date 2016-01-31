Colts Players Participate In 2016 Pro Bowl

Intro: On Sunday night, Mike Adams, Vontae Davis and T.Y. Hilton took part in the 2016 Pro Bowl. How did the Colts trio do in Hawaii?

Jan 31, 2016 at 02:15 PM
/assets/images/imported/IND/photos/person-cards/article-headshots/headshot-bowen-kevin.jpg
Kevin Bowen

Colts.com Writer

HiltonProBowlPicture.jpg

INDIANAPOLIS – At first, it looked like T.Y. Hilton was going to get the best of Richard Sherman, like it was 2013 all over again.

But the NFL catch rule said otherwise on Sunday night.

An initial 51-yard touchdown reception by Hilton was overturned after it was deemed the Colts wide receiver did not complete the process of the catch.

That play was the highlight for the Colts Pro Bowlers on Sunday night.

Hilton, Mike Adams and Vontae Davis were on the losing end of the 2016 Pro Bowl, with Team Irvin beating Team Rice, 49-27.

A fourth-quarter catch by Hilton of 20 yards was the lone reception on Sunday for the two-time Pro Bowler.

Adams and Davis entered the defensive backfield on the second series of the night and each finished the game with two tackles.

Davis helped break up a pair of passes intended for Jacksonville's Allen Robinson and Atlanta's Julio Jones.

Earlier this week, the Colts Pro Bowlers were called into duty as alternate selections.

It was the second straight Pro Bowl for all three Colts. Last season the Colts had seven Pro Bowlers.

The participation of Adams, Davis and Hilton continued a streak for the Colts of having at least two Pro Bowlers in every season since 1999.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2022 Pro Bowl: Colts Players To Watch, Schedule Of Events

Seven Colts players were named to the 2022 Pro Bowl. See how you can watch them before and during the Pro Bowl in Las Vegas this weekend. 
news

Colts 2022 Pro Bowl Spotlight: Jonathan Taylor

Taylor led all players in 2022 Pro Bowl fan votes as he charged to the NFL rushing title. 
news

Black History Month: Every Colts Player To Attend An HBCU

To celebrate the beginning of Black History Month, check out a list of every Colts player to attend one of the 107 Historically Black Colleges and Universities. 
news

Colts 2022 Pro Bowl Spotlight: Luke Rhodes

Rhodes earned first-team AP All-Pro honors in addition to his spot in the Pro Bowl in 2021. 
news

Colts 2022 Pro Bowl Spotlight: Quenton Nelson

Nelson is only the 56th player in NFL history to earn a spot in the Pro Bowl in each of his first four seasons in the league. 
news

Colts 2022 Pro Bowl Spotlight: Kenny Moore II

Moore finally was recognized as one of the NFL's best cornerbacks in 2021. 
news

Matt Eberflus Hired As Chicago Bears Head Coach

Eberflus spent the last four seasons as the Colts' defensive coordinator and will be the 17th head coach in Bears history. 
news

Colts 2022 Pro Bowl Spotlight: Darius Leonard

Leonard became the first player in NFL history to force eight fumbles and intercept four passes in a single season. 
news

Colts 2022 Pro Bowl Spotlight: Ryan Kelly

Kelly is the third center in Colts history to earn his way to three consecutive Pro Bowls. 
news

Colts DE Kwity Paye Named To PFWA All-Rookie Team

Paye had 39 pressures and four sacks in 15 games for the Colts in 2021. 
news

Colts 2022 Pro Bowl Spotlight: DeForest Buckner

Buckner led the Colts in sacks, quarterback hits and tackles for a loss to earn the second Pro Bowl nod of his career. 
news

Jonathan Taylor, Darius Leonard, Quenton Nelson Earn Spots On PFWA All-NFL, All-AFC Teams

Taylor and Leonard were named first-team AP All-Pros while Nelson earned second-team AP All-Pro honors earlier this month. 
2022 Season Tickets

2022 Season Tickets

Join us for every game next season at Lucas Oil Stadium and witness exciting matchups against the Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Chargers and more!

Learn More Buy Now
Advertising