Colts Players Participate In 2016 Pro Bowl

That play was the highlight for the Colts Pro Bowlers on Sunday night.

Hilton, Mike Adams and Vontae Davis were on the losing end of the 2016 Pro Bowl, with Team Irvin beating Team Rice, 49-27.

A fourth-quarter catch by Hilton of 20 yards was the lone reception on Sunday for the two-time Pro Bowler.

Adams and Davis entered the defensive backfield on the second series of the night and each finished the game with two tackles.

Davis helped break up a pair of passes intended for Jacksonville's Allen Robinson and Atlanta's Julio Jones.

Earlier this week, the Colts Pro Bowlers were called into duty as alternate selections.

It was the second straight Pro Bowl for all three Colts. Last season the Colts had seven Pro Bowlers.