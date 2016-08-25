Colts Players, Cheerleaders and Blue Head To Kokomo To Aid In Tornado Relief

The clear leader of the Colts' contingent in Kokomo on Thursday was long snapper Matt Overton.

Just minutes after the storms made their way through Kokomo on Wednesday night, Overton began showing his support.

Overton, an avid supporter of the community he now calls home, remembered all too well coming up to the Kokomo area three years ago when tornado devastation ravaged the city located about an hour north of Indianapolis.

Once Thursday's practice concluded in Indy, Overton was headed north.

This is Overton, always one wanting to help those around him, which falls right in line to the organization he's worked for since 2012.

"I always say it starts with the Irsay family on down," the fifth-year long snapper said on Thursday.

"It's always been about serving the community. These are our fans, our family and it really is Hoosiers helping Hoosiers and Hoosier Hospitality. We are just here to lend a hand, give a little morale boost and show that we care."

Along with the Colts offering financial support for the American Red Cross and United Way of Howard County, here are other ways the Colts are helping out:

50/50 Raffle proceeds from Saturday's preseason game vs. Philadelphia will be donated to the American Red Cross and other service agencies.

Public service announcements featuring Head Coach Chuck Pagano and CBS4's Chris Wright will air during Saturday's game broadcast on CBS4.

Colts Cheerleaders will participate in a telethon this evening at CBS4 to help raise funds for the Salvation Army's relief efforts.

The Colts digital and social channels will be used to encourage support and donations for the American Red Cross and United Way of Howard County.