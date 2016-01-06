Colts Part Ways With Defensive Coordinator Greg Manusky, Five Other Assistant Coaches

INDIANAPOLIS – It didn't take long for the Colts to make their first round of offseason changes in 2016.
On Wednesday evening, the Colts parted ways with defensive coordinator Gerg Manusky, who had filled that post for the past four seasons.
The numbers leading to Manusky's dismissal center on the Colts far too frequently seeing the opponent's scoreboard rising above 30.
Since 2012, the Colts have allowed more than 40 points on 12 separate occasions (an NFL-high). During that span, they've given up at least 30 points in 16 such contests.
In Manusky's tenure, the Colts run defense ranked consistently near the bottom of the NFL. The Colts were 29th in run defense during that time span.
Other stats of note for the Colts defense under Manusky: 25th in total defense, 20th in points per game and 15th in sacks per passing play.
Also, on Wednesday evening, the Colts parted ways with five more assistant coaches who have been with the club throughout Pagano's tenure: safeties coach Roy Anderson, secondary coach Mike Gillhamer, head strength and conditioning coach Roger Marandino, tight ends coach Alfredo Roberts and running backs coach Charlie Williams.
"We are grateful for the contributions these coaches have made to the Colts during their time here," Chuck Pagano said in a team release. "Obviously these days are never easy. We wish all of these men the best in their future endeavors."
An area to watch in the Colts search for a new defensive coordinator is if the team stays with a 3-4 scheme, the system Pagano is familiar with from his time in Baltimore.
The current personnel of the unit is definitely suited for a 3-4 defense, especially along the defensive front.
At Monday's press conference to announce the contract extension for Pagano, Jim Irsay noted that getting younger across the roster is something that could be a part of this offseason.
That holds true to the defense, where a possible eight returning starters will be 30 years old come Week One of next season.
The Colts will now head into 2016 with new coordinators on each side of the ball, from the two that started 2015.
Rob Chudzinski is expected to be retained as the team's offensive coordinator after he replaced Pep Hamilton following Week Eight.