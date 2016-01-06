Colts Part Ways With Defensive Coordinator Greg Manusky, Five Other Assistant Coaches

INDIANAPOLIS – It didn't take long for the Colts to make their first round of offseason changes in 2016.

On Wednesday evening, the Colts parted ways with defensive coordinator Gerg Manusky, who had filled that post for the past four seasons.

The numbers leading to Manusky's dismissal center on the Colts far too frequently seeing the opponent's scoreboard rising above 30.

Since 2012, the Colts have allowed more than 40 points on 12 separate occasions (an NFL-high). During that span, they've given up at least 30 points in 16 such contests.

In Manusky's tenure, the Colts run defense ranked consistently near the bottom of the NFL. The Colts were 29th in run defense during that time span.

Other stats of note for the Colts defense under Manusky: 25th in total defense, 20th in points per game and 15th in sacks per passing play.

Also, on Wednesday evening, the Colts parted ways with five more assistant coaches who have been with the club throughout Pagano's tenure: safeties coach Roy Anderson, secondary coach Mike Gillhamer, head strength and conditioning coach Roger Marandino, tight ends coach Alfredo Roberts and running backs coach Charlie Williams.