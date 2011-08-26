COLTS-PACKERS IN GAME REPORT

FINAL SCORE

Colts 21, Green Bay 24

QB-Dan Orlovsky 3 yd touchdown pass to WR-David Gilreath with 3:56 remaining in the final quarterTHIRD QUARTER UPDATE

QB-Dan Orlovsky started the club's second possession of the half. On the drive, RB-Javarris James peeled off a 15-yard run.SECOND QUARTER UPDATE

Total yardage at the half: Green Bay 216, Colts 213. Indianapolis had 180 net yards in the second quarter. Painter was 9-15-159, 2 TDs in second quarter for rating of 135.8.

Painter leads two-minute offense on 69-yard drive, hitting WR-Chris Brooks on seven-yard scoring toss with :26 left in half. The drive Indianapolis its first lead of the game. Painter was 5-7 passing for 60 yards on the drive, including a 36-yarder to WR-Pierre Garcon.

DT-Tommie Harris had red zone sack of Rodgers in final three minutes, the club's fourth sack and second red zone stop.

QB-Curtis Painter hit WR-Reggie Wayne on 57-yard scoring pass with 5:33 remaining in quarter.

Freeney had second third-down sack of Rodgers to force a punt.

Tickets distributed for the game: 65,285.

Colts defense made red zone stop on Green Bay's third possession. Dwight Freeney had third-down sack of Rodgers.

FIRST QUARTER UPDATE

DE-Robert Mathis had a hamstring injury. He is doubtful to return.

LB-Pat Angerer had sack of QB-Aaron Rodgers

LB-Ernie Sims is seeing his first action since an appendectomy during training camp.

DEs-Tyler Brayton and Jamaal Anderson opened for Dwight Freeney and Robert Mathis. The Pro Bowl pair played on first defensive possession.

P-Pat McAfee continued strong preseason showing with 60-, 53- and 54-yarders on first three efforts.

Starting offensive line from left-to-right: Castonzo-Reitz-Saturday-Diem-Linkenbach.

RB-Joseph Addai ran for 19 and eight yards on his first two rushes.

Indianapolis won the coin toss and elected to receive. Green Bay defended the north goal.

COLTS PRE-GAME REPORT

OT-Jeff Linkenbach scheduled to start at RT, with Ryan Diem expected to open at RG.

DT-Eric Foster scheduled to start at RDT for Antonio Johnson.

LB-Philip Wheeler scheduled to start at SLB for Pat Angerer, with Angerer expected to open at MLB for Gary Brackett.

DB-David Caldwell scheduled to start at FS for Antoine Bethea.

The following players will not play for the Colts tonight:

WR-Anthony Gonzalez, WR-Austin Collie, DB-Antoine Bethea, TE-Mike McNeill, LB-Cody Glenn.