Colts Make Roster Moves, Possible Good News On The Safety Front?

INDIANAPOLIS – The Colts roster moves on Tuesday definitely indicates the health is improving at the safety position.

The team released safety Dewey McDonald from the active roster Tuesday, backing up what Chuck Pagano said Monday of the team getting Mike Adams and Clayton Geathers back to practice this week.

Undrafted rookie wide receiver Quan Bray moving up to the active roster, from the team's practice squad, was the corresponding roster move on Tuesday.

Bray's addition to the 53-man roster keeps the Colts healthy receiver count at five on the active roster. The team is expected to be without rookie first-round pick Phillip Dorsett for four-to-six weeks. Dorsett had a procedure Tuesday on his fractured fibula.

The 5-10, 182-pound Bray has been with the team since signing as an undrafted free agent following May's Draft.

Known for his return ability, Bray was a player that stood out during Training Camp in Anderson.

"He's made a great impression," Andrew Luck said of Bray during Training Camp.

"He's a conscientious guy. Like anybody, he's going to make mistakes but he doesn't repeat mistakes. He takes coaching well. He's steadily just worked and worked and worked, and he's running with the 1's in some drills and making plays. He does a great job of creating separation and understanding leverage."

While Bray struggled a bit during the preseason (one catch for seven yards), he showed off his return skills. Bray had six punt returns for 57 yards and two kick returns for 57 yards in the preseason.

Bray's immediate impact on the active roster will likely be on special teams.