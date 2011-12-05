COLTS MAKE ROSTER MOVES

Indianapolis claimed linebacker Zac Diles from Tampa Bay. The Colts waived tight end Mike McNeill and placed cornerbacks Jerraud Powers and Terrence Johnson in injured reserve.*

Dec 05, 2011 at 12:18 PM
horseshoe-author-2
Colts.com

Colts.com Writer

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts today claimed linebacker Zac Diles from Tampa Bay, waived tight end Mike McNeill and placed cornerbacks Jerraud Powers and Terrence Johnson on Injured Reserve.

Diles, 6-2, 245 pounds, is a five-year veteran who was originally selected by the Houston Texans in the seventh round of the 2007 NFL Draft. After four years with the Texans (2007-2010), he was signed as a free agent by the St. Louis Rams on July 29, 2011, but was released following training camp. Diles signed with Tampa Bay on September 4 where he competed in seven games before being waived on December 3.

In 57 games (30 starts), Diles has compiled 206 tackles (150 solo) one sack, one interception, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and three passes defensed. He notched his first career interception on October 5, 2008 against Indianapolis and two weeks later, tallied his first career sack against the Detroit Lions.

McNeill was originally signed by the Colts as an undrafted free agent on July 29, 2011. He has spent time on both the practice squad and active roster this season. McNeill made his NFL debut in the season opener at Houston on September 11 and has seen action in three other contests.

Powers started all 12 games at right cornerback and compiled 51 tackles, six passes defensed and two interceptions. He returned his first interception of the season for a six-yard touchdown against Atlanta on November 6 and added his second pick of the year against Jacksonville the following week. Powers tallied his season-high of seven tackles against New Orleans on October 23.

Johnson competed in 10 games with two starts and totaled 33 tackles (25 solo). He made his NFL debut in the season opener at Houston on September 11 and made his first career start opening the game at cornerback at Tampa Bay on October 3. Against the Buccaneers he registered a career-high with eight tackles (six solo).

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

