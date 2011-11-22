COLTS MAKE ROSTER MOVES

Indianapolis has waived running back Darren Evans and claimed defensive end Mario Addison from Chicago. Team begins preparations for Carolina on Wednesday.*

Nov 22, 2011 at 10:51 AM
Colts.com

Colts.com Writer

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts today claimed defensive end Mario Addison off waivers from Chicago, have come to an agreement with wide receiver Jarred Fayson to sign to the practice squad and waived running back Darren Evans.

Addison, 6-3, 252 pounds, was originally signed by the Chicago Bears as an undrafted free agent on July 26, 2011. He competed in three games with the Bears but did not record a tackle.

Addison played in 25 games (12 starts) at Troy (2009-10) after spending two seasons at Northeast Mississippi Community College (2007-08). He totaled 79 tackles (50 solo) at Troy, including 21.5 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one pass defensed. Addison also collected 13.0 sacks. During his sophomore season at Northeast Mississippi, he registered 60 tackles (45 solo), 21.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks en route to being named a second-team All-America selection.

Fayson, 6-0, 215 pounds, was signed by the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted free agent on July 27, 2011 and was waived by the team on September 3. Fayson appeared in 21 games for Illinois after transferring from the University of Florida. He tallied 54 receptions for 573 yards and two touchdowns. In 12 games with five starts as a senior, he totaled 38 catches for 355 yards and one touchdown.

Evans has seen action in two games with the Colts this season while being listed as inactive for another two contests. He made his NFL debut at Cincinnati on October 16, playing primarily on special teams.

