COLTS MAKE ROSTER ADDITION

Sowell, 6-7, 320 pounds, is in his rookie season after being signed by Tampa Bay as an undrafted free agent on April 30, 2012. He competed in 49 collegiate contests (36 starts) at the University of Mississippi and was named an All-SEC second-team selection by The Associated Press in 2010 and a third-team choice by College Sport Madness in 2011. In 2010, Sowell was part of an Ole Miss offensive line that allowed the fewest sacks in the conference while helping the offense rank third in rushing. In 2009, he helped Mississippi's offense rank 14th in the country in sacks allowed while blocking for Dexter McCluster's 1,169-yard season, the second-highest total in Ole Miss history.