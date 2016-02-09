Colts Make More Hires, Finalizing 2016 Coaching Staff

"It was an opportunity I could not pass up," Hull said of going from a collegiate head coach to an NFL assistant. "Going to the NFL has always been a dream of mine, and these opportunities only come once in a lifetime.

"It's very exciting. T.Y. (Hilton) is an All-Pro. Andre Johnson is there, and he's been to numerous Pro Bowls. They got (Phillip) Dorsett in the first round last year from Miami, and they've got Donte Moncrief, who is also a very good football player and a young guy. Three of their top four receivers are young, and they've got one veteran guy in Andre Johnson. So it's exciting because they've got a real good receiving corps."