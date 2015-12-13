Colts Lose First Divisional Game In More Than 1,000 Days

JACKSONVILLE –

First Quarter Recap

The Colts won the toss and chose to defer to the second half.

Jacksonville took the opening kickoff and got three points off their first drive of the game. A couple of big T.J. Yeldon runs took the Jaguars across midfield where Jason Myers converted from 46 yards out. Jacksonville led 3-0 with 11:17 left in the first quarter.

T.Y. Hilton sparked the Colts first offensive drive with a terrific 57-yard catch. However, a delay of game penalty would lead to the Colts settling for a field goal in the red zone. At the 7:47 mark of the first quarter, the score was tied at three. Adam Matt Vinatieri has made 18 straight field goals.

With more pass rush (Trent Cole with a strip), the Colts forced a quick three-and-out.

The Colts would also have to punt when Donte Moncrief couldn't bring in a third-and-seven pass.

In the first quarter of Sunday, the Colts pass rush was vastly different from the one we saw last week in Pittsburgh. D'Qwell Jackson's blitzing sack of Blake Bortles ended the Jaguars next drive.

The quarter would come to a close with the Colts in Jaguars territory.

At the end of the first quarter, the score was tied at three.Second Quarter Recap

The Colts would have to settle for another field goal when they reached the red zone. Adam Vinatieri knocked this one home from 21 yards out, the 497th for his career. The Colts lead was 6-3 at the 13:47 mark of the second quarter.

The teams would trade punts on their next two drives with the Colts still controlling field position.

Jacksonville would start the game not converting on any of their first five third-down opportunities. Another Jaguars punt came with 6:47 remaining in the first half.

The punt-fest of the second quarter continued with a holding penalty taking the Colts well behind the chains. Jacksonville had flipped field position though, starting their next drive on their own 37-yard line.

A 41-yard catch and run by T.Y. Hilton traded the field position in the Colts favor. This Colts drive sputtered near midfield but Pat McAfee did pin the Jaguars inside the 10-yard line with a little more than two minutes left in the second quarter.

The McAfee field position would lead to major points for the Colts. An errant shotgun snap from Jaguars center Stefen Wisniewski went off Blake Bortles and Robert Mathis recovered the ball in the end zone. The touchdown was the second of Mathis' illustrious career. The Colts lead was 13-3 with less than two minutes to go in the first half.

It was an entertaining final two minutes. After the Colts stripped Blake Bortles (Mike Adams), the Jaguars took momentum right back.

Jaguars defensive end Andre Branch beat rookie tackle Denzelle Good and knocked the ball out of Matt Hasselbeck's hands. Branch scooped up the loose ball and returned it 49 yards for the touchdown. Jason Myers missed his seventh extra point of the season. With that, the Colts led 13-9 with a little more than a minute left in the first half.

At halftime, the Colts lead the Jaguars 13-9.Third Quarter Recap

The second half started off with the Colts going three-and-out. Another booming kick from Pat McAfee did force the Jaguars to start at their own 20-yard line.

The field position went for naught. Dwight Lowery tried to jump an Allen Hurns route and paid for it. The mistake led to Hurns going 80 yards the other way for the touchdown. Jacksonville's lead was 16-13 with 13:33 to go in the third quarter.

Playing from behind again, the Colts offense went three-and-out following the Hurns touchdown.

This time no McAfee punt could keep the Jaguars from scoring. A 73-yard punt return by Rashad Greene extended the Jaguars lead to 23-13 with 11:49 to play in the quarter.

Down 10, the Colts cut into the lead, but not without some uncertainty. Big plays from Donte Moncrief and T.Y. Hilton weren't the storylines on this drive. Matt Hasselbeck had to go out for two plays after his head snapped back on the ground from a Roy Miller III hit. Hasselbeck came back in on the drive after Charlie Whitehurst played two snaps. A 32-yard field goal from Adam Vinatieri brought the score to 23-16 with 7:38 left in the third.

The Jaguars quickly struck after the Vinatieri field goal. Moving 80 yards in 2:46, Blake Bortles found Allen Robinson for a four-yard touchdown. The Jaguars lead was 30-16 with 4:51 left in the third quarter.

With a two-touchdown deficit and a banged up quarterback, the Colts went three-and-out.

The third quarter would end with the Jaguars back in Colts territory.

At the end of the third quarter, the Jaguars led the Colts 30-16.Fourth Quarter Recap

Julius Thomas' four-yard touchdown reception pushed the Jaguars lead to 37-16 with 12:53 to go in the fourth quarter.

The day continued to get worse for the Colts. Jaguars linebacker Telvin Smith pushed Matt Hasselbeck towards the sideline and the quarterback's momentum led to a hard fall on his left shoulder. Hasselbeck did not return to the game with a rib injury.

Any stoppage of the bleeding was nowhere to be found for the Colts. Another five-plus minute drive for the Jaguars ended with Denard Robinson scoring from one yard out. The score was 44-16 with 5:59 remaining.

On the Colts next drive, Charlie Whitehurst was picked off by Jaguars safety Jon Cyprien, who returned it to the Colts one-yard line. A Blake Bortles quarterback sneak made the final score 51-16 on Sunday afternoon.

The Colts (6-7) will next welcome the Houston Texans (6-6) to Lucas Oil Stadium for by far the most important game of 2015.

Colts Inactives

12-Andrew Luck

27-Winston Guy

28-Greg Toler

50-Jerrell Freeman

56-Daniel Adongo

74-Anthony Castonzo

93-Erik WaldenColts Pre-Game Notes

-The Colts have won 16 straight AFC South games, which is an NFL record for consecutive divisional wins.Weather Update

-Temperatures are in the 80s with sunny skies shining down on EverBank Field this afternoon.