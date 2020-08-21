Colts Live: Lucas Oil Stadium Scrimmage Pre-Show - Monday, August 24th @ Noon ET

Tune in for team warm-ups, exclusive interview with Chris Ballard and Frank Reich and analysis prior to training camp practice at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Aug 21, 2020 at 12:00 PM
On Monday, August 24th the Indianapolis Colts will conduct the first of two training camp practices at Lucas Oil Stadium. While the practices will be closed to the public, Colts fans can tune in for a live pre-show at noon ET on Colts.com, the Colts mobile app, Facebook and Twitter.

Colts Live presented by Lucas Oil will feature:

  • Exclusive interviews with head coach Frank Reich and general manager Chris Ballard
  • Live feed of stretching, warm-ups and individual drills prior to the scrimmage
  • Analysis from Voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor, Larra Overton and Jeffrey Gorman

Download the Colts mobile app today (available for iOS and Android) and remember to turn on push notifications to be alerted when the show goes live.

-﻿--

